Guvamombe's small-house in $100 000 adultery storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

The former officer commanding the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Support Unit (informally called the Black Boots) Angeline Guvamombe has sued her husband's "small house" demanding $100 000 in adultery damages.In her court papers filed at the High Court, Angeline alleged that Sheila Mandiseka deliberately entered into an adulterous relationship with her husband, suspended Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe, despite knowing that the two had a valid and subsisting marriage.Angeline went on to say that Mishrod and Sheila went on to have unprotected s_ex on a number of occasions which resulted in the birth of a child. She is now demanding $100 000 for loss of comfort, society and services of her husband due to the affair.The lawsuit comes at a time when Rudo Boka was recently awarded US$50 000 by the High Court after she sued her husband's small house. The small house in that particular case, one Lorrain Chitereka, has since approached the High Court seeking rescission of judgement and also seeking a stay of execution arguing that the US$50 000 is too astronomical.Guvamombe was suspended from his job as he is facing charges of criminal abuse of office.