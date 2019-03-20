MDC-T spokesperson photographed in Zanu-PF regalia?

News / National

by Staff reporter

The spokesperson for the Thokozani Khupe led breakaway MDC-T party Linda Masarira has caused quite a storm after images of her wearing Zanu-PF regalia surfaced online. It is not clear whether these images are genuine or photoshopped.The vocal Masarira who has built up a reputation of "Hating" opposition leader Nelson Chamisa wore the wrappers with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's face in what appears to be he her husband's rural home area.Critics are arguing that the photographs confirm what they have always suspected - that Masarira is now a Zanu-PF activist. However, others are arguing that Masarira just wanted to fit in the local community.Linda Masarira and her husband Gatsheni Kaingidza