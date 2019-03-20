Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Temba Mliswa in accident

by Staff reporter
Norton member of Parliament Temba Mliswa was involved in a car accident when he was coming from prominent Harare lawyer Inviolata Dumbutshena's funeral.

Mliswa said the accident occurred when the other driver failed to give way for his vehicle.

The outspoken legislator escaped unscathed from the accident.

"Have just been involved in an accident whilst coming from receiving the body of Vee Dumbutshena who passed away this week. The person failed to give way. Thank God we are alive but people should not drink and drive," he tweeted

Inviolata Dumbutshena was killed in a horrific accident along the Masvingo to Harare road.

The crash happened at an intersection between Chatsworth and Mvuma.



