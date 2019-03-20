Latest News Editor's Choice


Immigration officials in trouble

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO Victoria Falls immigration officials who allegedly issued instant visa documents to three Bangladeshi nationals are in trouble.

The alleged move was in violation of the country's immigration policies which state that Asian nationals must go through a vetting process before being allowed entry via the country's borders.

The duo Lizzie Mupfururi, 32, and Ruvimbo Pedzisa, 29, both stationed at Victoria Falls Airport appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa facing charges of criminal abuse of office. Mupfururi faces two counts while Pedzisa faces one.

The two were not asked to plead and were remanded out of custody. They will be back in court next week. According to court papers, the duo committed the alleged crime on the February 12. Mupfururi allegedly gave instant visas to Bangladesh nationals Uddin Miraj and Yeasin while aware of the laid down process that they should have applied for visas before being allowed to enter the country.

As part of the same plot, Pedzisa issued Feroz Kazi of Bangladesh a visa without prior application. The court further heard that the two immigration officials deliberately omitted scanning passports of three Bangladesh nationals.

According to the court, the two accused person's duties involved among others, examining travellers' particulars on entry and exit, scanning passports, and capturing data of travellers in the border management system, collecting and receipting appropriate visa fees and issuing visa stickers.

The offence came to light last week when officials at the immigration department at the Airport noticed anomalies in the computerised system. This led to an investigation leading to the arrest of the two.

Source - dailynews

Most Popular In 7 Days