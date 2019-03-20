Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A Bulawayo woman was caught by dogs which ate soma parts of her flesh. The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be revealed.

Commenting on the incident Bulawayo South MP Raj Modi said, "People of Bulawayo one of our own was mauled by dogs I am sure you are aware of that. The injuries she has suffered are life-threatening. I, therefore, ask you to come and assist her to get the treatment she needs to be normal again. The pictures of her injuries are distressing."



People are advised to be on the lookout for stray dogs which might spread rabies.







Source - Byo24News

