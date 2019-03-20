Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa in SA

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Pretoria South Africa to attend a SADC solidarity conference on the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) being hosted by South Africa.

The President will join other leaders in the region who are paying respect to the just struggle of the Saharawis.

The decolonisation of the African continent is incomplete until the people of western Saharawi are free.

In 1975 following the withdrawal of Spain from western Saharawi – Morocco and Mauritania annexed the colony and a liberation movement by the Saharawi Polisario continued with the fight they had started in 1963 against Spain.
 mm
Mauritania pulled out of the conflict in 1979 and Morocco continues with the occupation of nearly 80 percent of SADR.

Zimbabwe coming from a similar background of being occupied, most Southern African states bore the pain, suffering of all people in the occupied land like western Saharawi.

Many efforts have been made since the 1975s occupation by Morocco of resolving this issue.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa left Harare this afternoon to attend the SADC solidarity conference on the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).



Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

2 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

3 hrs ago | 1478 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

4 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

6 hrs ago | 1512 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

6 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3925 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

6 hrs ago | 529 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

6 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

6 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

7 hrs ago | 6585 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

8 hrs ago | 793 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

8 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

8 hrs ago | 691 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

8 hrs ago | 795 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

8 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

8 hrs ago | 386 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

8 hrs ago | 1245 Views

ERC mobilises electorate to follow-up on polls promises

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Criminal offence fines up by 100%

8 hrs ago | 918 Views

PHOTOS: Temba Mliswa in accident

8 hrs ago | 3939 Views

MDC-T spokesperson photographed in Zanu-PF regalia?

8 hrs ago | 1791 Views

'Mnangagwa will hire private jets until Zimbabwe gets a presidential jet'

8 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Guvamombe's small-house in $100 000 adultery storm

8 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on Chivayo saga

9 hrs ago | 1946 Views

SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

9 hrs ago | 450 Views

More machinery needed to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

9 hrs ago | 920 Views

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

9 hrs ago | 348 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

10 hrs ago | 3373 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

11 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

12 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

12 hrs ago | 889 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

12 hrs ago | 3918 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

12 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

12 hrs ago | 2413 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

12 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

12 hrs ago | 821 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

12 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

12 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

12 hrs ago | 984 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

12 hrs ago | 451 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

12 hrs ago | 489 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

12 hrs ago | 1105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days