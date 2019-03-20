Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 300 houses destroyed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A TOTAL of 5 300 houses were destroyed leaving 511 people homeless in Masvingo Province when Cyclone Idai hit the province.

Five people died in the process in Bikita while Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo had four cells and kitchen roofs blown away.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of donations at Masvingo Civic Centre on Saturday, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira said 17 injuries were reported in Zaka, Gutu and Chiredzi districts.

Zanu-PF Politburo member Senator Josiah Hungwe warned handlers of the donations to ensure that the goods reach intended recipients.

Sen Hungwe praised the donors for reaching out to assist the cyclone victims saying it showed that Zimbabweans were all for each other.

The donated stuff includes 30 000 bricks by Chivi South Member of Parliament Killer Zivhu who is set to build 20 huts for some of the affected households, 31 tonnes of groceries and 1000 litres fuel by FBC, N Richards and Company gave 15 tonnes of mealie meal while UFIC donated assorted groceries, bales of clothes and stationery.

THZ donated roofing material for Mutimurefu Prison, six bales of clothes and 500 blankets and six tonnes of sugar while Red Cross gave tents to be used to shelter the now homeless as structures for proper shelter are put in place.

Family of God Church donated building materials for schools and clinics.

"In our culture when there is disaster tinodavira mhere and this is what has happened.

"There has been response by individuals and organisations to respond to the mourning in the province. Partners are mourning with us.

"These donations will go a long way to assist the victims," said Sen Hungwe.

Sen Hungwe added: "Those who are handling the goods should not steal.

"The goods should reach the recipients and we do not want to hear reports of abuse of the donated goods."
Related Stories:

Sen Hungwe showered praises for MP Zivhu and FBC CEO John Mushayavanhu for mooting the donations idea.

"I have known Zivhu as someone who wants to help the next person. He is touched by other people's lives.

"It is Zivhu who called me and introduced the idea of helping the victims in the province and we then noted that there were so many people affected.

"We organised this in three days and we got the donations; Zivhu has shown good leadership skills," said Sen Hungwe.

He said Mushayavanhu had to be thanked for leading FBC in donating for a noble cause.

"When you go back to Harare, can you thank John (Mushayavanhu). He has done well and these donations show kuti kune vadavire mhere.

"We will forever be grateful," said Sen Hungwe.

Min Chadzamira said 13 schools had been affected in Gutu and Civil Protection Unit was assessing the extent of the damage.

"A total of 182 classroom blocks in the province need attention and 71 blair toilets were destroyed.

"CPU is still compiling reports and giving updates," Min Chadzamira said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the donations event Zivhu said there was need to be there for each other for the positive development of the country.

"Surely you cannot sleep when you know that someone is now homeless and you have the capability to help.

"We should put our nation first and then our issues second," MP Zivhu said.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

18 mins ago | 44 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 529 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

4 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

4 hrs ago | 6717 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

5 hrs ago | 2097 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

6 hrs ago | 6157 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

8 hrs ago | 1853 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

8 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 5434 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

8 hrs ago | 549 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

8 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

8 hrs ago | 547 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

8 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

9 hrs ago | 7250 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

9 hrs ago | 417 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

10 hrs ago | 822 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

10 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

10 hrs ago | 835 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

10 hrs ago | 407 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

10 hrs ago | 1326 Views

ERC mobilises electorate to follow-up on polls promises

10 hrs ago | 191 Views

Criminal offence fines up by 100%

10 hrs ago | 956 Views

PHOTOS: Temba Mliswa in accident

10 hrs ago | 4308 Views

MDC-T spokesperson photographed in Zanu-PF regalia?

10 hrs ago | 1923 Views

'Mnangagwa will hire private jets until Zimbabwe gets a presidential jet'

10 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Guvamombe's small-house in $100 000 adultery storm

10 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on Chivayo saga

10 hrs ago | 2118 Views

SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

More machinery needed to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

10 hrs ago | 976 Views

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

11 hrs ago | 520 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

11 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

11 hrs ago | 520 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

12 hrs ago | 3545 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

13 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

14 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

14 hrs ago | 902 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

14 hrs ago | 4027 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

14 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

14 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

14 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

14 hrs ago | 831 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

14 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

14 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

14 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days