Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The government has dismissed social media reports that another cyclone known as Joanina, is set to hit the country after the devastating Cyclone Idai.

Speaking at a media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa urged Zimbabweans to rely on correct and verified information.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe as it is forecast to start and end in the Indian Ocean.

She said the country's Meteorological Services Department will continually monitor the weather developments in the Indian Ocean.

"It is understandable that people are anxious after the calamity which befell us in the form of Cyclone Idai but it is strongly advisable that people should rely on correct information sources," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The new phenomenon of social media is not an official and authoritative source of information as more often it is replete with rumours, falsehoods and sometimes downright mischief which should be taken with cautions.

Social media is awash with reports that suggest that the sub-Saharan continent including Zimbabwe will suffer from another cyclone in the near future.

Any information reported in international weather forecast that Cyclone Joanina is gathering momentum in the Indian Ocean and will affect Zimbabwe is not correct.

Cyclones are a weather phenomenon that keep recurring over time and can affect any part of the world.

Whilst Cyclone Joanina is indeed a reality, it is based in the Indian Ocean far away from the African mainland.

Cyclones that affect our part of the mainland mostly originate in the Mozambican channel so far expert evidence suggest that Cyclone Joanina will start and end in the Indian Ocean not even affecting Madagascar which shields the sub continent from the high seas, however, we remain on high alert.

Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days