Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

News / National

by Staff reporter

Companies in the Masawara Group, which is comprised of the Zimnat Insurance Group, Cresta Group of Hotels, Minerva, Botswana Insurance company and Grand Re-Insurance , have come together to help those affected by Cyclone Idai.They have raised nearly RTGS$200 000 to purchase items for immediate relief packs for 500 families.The relief packs will include two blankets, two buckets, 10 litres of water, 4 kgs sugar, 4kgs rice, four litres of cooking oil, 10kg mealie meal, one pack of matemba, four plastic plates, four spoons, four cups, two bars of soap, two packets of diapers and three packs of sanitary wear.The items will all be packed in a plastic bin that can then be reused for water or food storage.Members of staff within Masawara companies, who also understand the need to make life better, have also contributed food items, clothing, bedding and money to help assist the cyclone victims.Cyclone Idai has triggered a massive disaster in Southern Africa affecting hundreds of thousands of people, with widespread flooding and devastation affecting Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Friday morning the cyclone reached Zimbabwe's Manicaland Province, causing massive floods that destroyed houses, swept away fields, uprooted trees, and demolished bridges. The Zimbabwe Government has reported that at least 98 people have been killed and more than 200 are missing.Mustafa Sachak , the CEO of Masawara Insurance , said that in addition to the immediate relief effort by Masawara companies and their staff, it was hoped to do something in the long term to help minimise the impact of future natural disasters."As corporates that function within a society it is important that we come together in times of need to help make the lives of our fellow countrymen and countrywomen better in any way possible."It is our hope that these efforts will make a significant contribution to assisting those who are in dire need of support right now."We will also be looking at doing something permanent in the long run, something that will lessen the impact of such disasters in future, such as perhaps work on building a disaster preparedness shelter, where people can take refuge when such cyclones occur," he said.