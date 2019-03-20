Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams has found a new job in Botswana.City Press claims that Abrahams was appointed two months ago after being approached to lead the prosecution team in a politically charged case involving supposed allies of former Botswana president Ian Khama, who are alleged to have looted 250 million pula (R338 million) from that country's National Petroleum Fund.A prosecutor familiar with the developments said: "Abrahams has been working in Botswana for some months now. I think it is best for him to do something in life after his disastrous career at the NPA."In Botswana, Abrahams appeared for the state for the first time on Thursday before the Broadhurst Magistrates' Court in Gaborone, where the accused parties in the matter were demanding that the state reveal further particulars about the case they were facing.The controversial case has among its accused a sitting judge, Justice Zein Kebonang; his cousin Sadique Bakang, who is a former Cabinet minister; Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority executive director Mogomotsi Seretse; and businessperson Kago Stimela.The case has caused many divisions in Botswana, with some saying the country's law enforcement agencies were being used to settle political scores by the new administration of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is at loggerheads with his predecessor, Khama.However, Masisi's supporters say he is a corruption buster and has identified this case as his administration's first "trophy" in the fight against corruption, and that he has vowed to throw everything at the accused in the National Petroleum Fund.The case has been beset by several postponements, mostly at the insistence of the prosecution, with the charges being either reduced or altered, and several amendments being made to the charge sheet.The case centres on the alleged looting of funds that were transferred to the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services for the construction of fuel storage tanks. The money was diverted for the purchase of military hardware from Israel.The accused face charges ranging from money laundering, abuse of office, theft and giving false information to a person employed in the public service.