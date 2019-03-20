Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams has found a new job in Botswana.

City Press claims that Abrahams was appointed two months ago after being approached to lead the prosecution team in a politically charged case involving supposed allies of former Botswana president Ian Khama, who are alleged to have looted 250 million pula (R338 million) from that country's National Petroleum Fund.

A prosecutor familiar with the developments said: "Abrahams has been working in Botswana for some months now. I think it is best for him to do something in life after his disastrous career at the NPA."

In Botswana, Abrahams appeared for the state for the first time on Thursday before the Broadhurst Magistrates' Court in Gaborone, where the accused parties in the matter were demanding that the state reveal further particulars about the case they were facing.

The controversial case has among its accused a sitting judge, Justice Zein Kebonang; his cousin Sadique Bakang, who is a former Cabinet minister; Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority executive director Mogomotsi Seretse; and businessperson Kago Stimela.

The case has caused many divisions in Botswana, with some saying the country's law enforcement agencies were being used to settle political scores by the new administration of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is at loggerheads with his predecessor, Khama.

However, Masisi's supporters say he is a corruption buster and has identified this case as his administration's first "trophy" in the fight against corruption, and that he has vowed to throw everything at the accused in the National Petroleum Fund.

The case has been beset by several postponements, mostly at the insistence of the prosecution, with the charges being either reduced or altered, and several amendments being made to the charge sheet.

The case centres on the alleged looting of funds that were transferred to the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services for the construction of fuel storage tanks. The money was diverted for the purchase of military hardware from Israel.

The accused face charges ranging from money laundering, abuse of office, theft and giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

Source - City Press

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

17 secs ago | 0 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

4 mins ago | 5 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

13 mins ago | 11 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

15 mins ago | 9 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

19 mins ago | 9 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Japajapa convicted

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

40 mins ago | 57 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

1 hr ago | 152 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

6 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

6 hrs ago | 7992 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

7 hrs ago | 2303 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

8 hrs ago | 7466 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

10 hrs ago | 1914 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

10 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 5885 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

10 hrs ago | 554 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

10 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

10 hrs ago | 602 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

10 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

11 hrs ago | 7635 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

11 hrs ago | 432 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

12 hrs ago | 835 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

12 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

12 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

12 hrs ago | 853 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

12 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

12 hrs ago | 414 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

12 hrs ago | 1381 Views

ERC mobilises electorate to follow-up on polls promises

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Criminal offence fines up by 100%

12 hrs ago | 972 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days