Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Ministry of Health and Child Care is holding workshops with various stakeholders to come up with ways of preventing the spread of HIV, STIs and unintended pregnancy through revitalised female condoms.

Speaking during a workshop in Mutare yesterday, key population coordinator in the Ministry Mr Taurai Bhatasara said there was need of a balanced approach to scale up treatment and primary prevention of STIs, HIV and unintended pregnancy.

"The ministry is revitalising female condoms to prevent STIs, HIV and unintended pregnancy," he said. "A balanced approach to scale up treatment and primary prevention is, therefore, critical and we are encouraging women to use the FC2 female condoms so as to reduce the rates of STIs and HIV infections.

"Globally, adolescent girls and young women are disproportionately infected by HIV. Sub-Saharan Africa in general and Zimbabwe particular is not an exception. According to the Zimbabwe Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment, HIV prevalence among 20 to 24 year olds is three times higher among females at 8,5 percent than among males at 2,7 percent. "The burden of HIV on adolescent girls and young women calls for urgent attention and innovations to reduce the burden."

Mr Bhatasara said there was need for a constant reminder of the new infections that could be averted through use of male and female condoms.

"Epidemiological models and programmatic experience suggested that 37 percent of all new infections could be averted by Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) if individuals with multiple partners use condoms consistently," he said.

Mr Bhatasara said there was still a low percentage of people who go for voluntary testing for HIV and STIs.

"Forty two percent of women among the 15-24 age group and only 26 percent of men in the 15-24 age group had tested in the last 12 months in Zimbabwe," he said.

"Nearly half of young people living with HIV in Zimbabwe do not know their status.

"However, a total of 59 270 urethral discharge cases were reported. Majority of them were in the 25-49 age group."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

42 mins ago | 24 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

43 mins ago | 18 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

46 mins ago | 43 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

49 mins ago | 33 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

51 mins ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

55 mins ago | 56 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

56 mins ago | 118 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

57 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

57 mins ago | 25 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

58 mins ago | 41 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

59 mins ago | 51 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

60 mins ago | 46 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

1 hr ago | 14 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Japajapa convicted

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1171 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

4 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

7 hrs ago | 8120 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

8 hrs ago | 2321 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

9 hrs ago | 7671 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

11 hrs ago | 1927 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

11 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 5954 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

11 hrs ago | 3212 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

11 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

12 hrs ago | 7702 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

13 hrs ago | 839 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

13 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

13 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

13 hrs ago | 414 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

13 hrs ago | 1395 Views

ERC mobilises electorate to follow-up on polls promises

13 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days