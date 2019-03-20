Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former NMB Bank founder Mr Julius Makoni started his banking business with the intention to harvest money from the financial institution for himself, the High Court ruled in a case in which the banker was refusing to settle more than $1.1 million advanced to one of his Trusts.

Justice Happias Zhou made the remarks in the judgment forcing the banker to settle his debt with his former bank to the tune of $1 105 748. 90.

NMB had sued Mr Makoni for a composite facility of call loans and overdraft of $760 000 extended to The Time Being of Cornerstone Trust, a vehicle he operated to access money from bank.

The banker and his other trust, The Time Being of Ryvonne Trust bound themselves as sureties and co-principal debtors.

After a fully contested civil trial, Justice Zhou ruled in favour of NMB, which was being represented by Advoacte Thabani Mpofu, and threw out Mr Makoni's defence to the claim as unconvincing.

The judge also allowed NMB Bank to sell the banker's mortgaged property to recover the debt.

"It is ordered that payment of US$1 105 748.90 plus interest thereon at the rate of 15 percent per annum from the 9th September 2015 such interests calculated monthly and in advance on the said sum and capitalised to the date of payment in full," said Justice Zhou.

The judge allowed the bank to attach Mr Makoni's piece of land known as Remainder of Lot 6 of Rienfontein measuring 1, 2129 hectares.

In his scathing judgment, Justice Zhou rapped Mr Makoni for attempting to hoodwink the court, in a case which was backed by documentary evidence, describing him as a dishonest person.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

48 mins ago | 26 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

48 mins ago | 20 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

51 mins ago | 50 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

54 mins ago | 35 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

56 mins ago | 92 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

60 mins ago | 59 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

1 hr ago | 43 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Japajapa convicted

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1174 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

7 hrs ago | 8132 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

8 hrs ago | 2325 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

9 hrs ago | 7696 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

11 hrs ago | 1930 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

11 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 5958 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

11 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

11 hrs ago | 623 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

11 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

12 hrs ago | 7709 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

13 hrs ago | 840 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

13 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

13 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

13 hrs ago | 414 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

13 hrs ago | 1397 Views

ERC mobilises electorate to follow-up on polls promises

13 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days