Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso summon players over strike

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' players that embarked on a three-week strike between February and March have been summoned to a hearing by an ad hoc committee at the club offices at different times.

Bosso players went on strike in protest over delayed wages for January and February.

Only striker; Prince Dube, midfielder Mbekezeli Sibanda, national Under-20 captain Andrew Mbeba, central defender Vincent Moyo and striker Russell Chifura heeded the club's initial plea to end the strike.

Winger, Cleopas Kapupurika, defender Bukhosi Ncube, utility player Charlton Siamalonga and goalkeeper Wellington Muuya also returned to training in the second week of the strike, leaving the bulk of the first team players on industrial action. Highlanders' players yesterday confirmed receiving summons to appear for a hearing.

"We are going to be appearing for a hearing. They've called us one by one and what is surprising is that the chairman (Kenneth Mhlophe) promised that there would not be any witch-hunt after the strike. Despite being summoned, the guys are working hard, getting ready for the first game of the season, but are a bit confused about this hearing. What the guys fear is that maybe the club will deduct money from our March salaries for the days we missed training because of the strike," said a concerned player.

Mhlophe is on record as dismissing social media reports that the club was planning a "witch-hunt", which he described as "nonsensical" saying they were "mutually" handling the strike matter with the players.

Mhlophe could not be reached for comment as he is attending to the Warriors' business as part of the Zifa competitions committee that was responsible for organising the Warriors vs Congo Afcon qualifier, which Zimbabwe won 2-0 on Sunday.

Highlanders' chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube, was also unavailable for comment yesterday as he was reportedly attending meetings. An official within Bosso said the "hearing is not a sentence, but an opportunity to clear circumstances and look into the matter that led to those unfortunate events. What this interaction with players individually is meant to do is to educate them on labour issues that govern employer and employee relations. For instance, the issue of giving notice before going on strike, which the players overlooked".

"Understand that Highlanders is a brand and if something of that nature happens, it will be irresponsible for the club not to address it in a professional way so that the club doesn't face similar action. The players need to know what channels to follow if they have grievances and exhaust those channels. It's not about victimisation at all; we're just dealing with our in-house matters," said the official.
 
The hearing comes at a time Bosso players are focusing on the start of the 2019 season with their opener being an away clash against Black Rhinos this weekend. Bosso will play a blockbuster match against Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium in the second week.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

43 mins ago | 25 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

44 mins ago | 18 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

47 mins ago | 45 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

50 mins ago | 33 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

52 mins ago | 87 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

56 mins ago | 56 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

57 mins ago | 122 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

57 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

58 mins ago | 25 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

59 mins ago | 41 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

1 hr ago | 14 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Japajapa convicted

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1171 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

4 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

7 hrs ago | 8123 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

8 hrs ago | 2322 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

9 hrs ago | 7676 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

11 hrs ago | 1927 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

11 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 5954 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

11 hrs ago | 3212 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

11 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

12 hrs ago | 7702 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

13 hrs ago | 839 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

13 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

13 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

13 hrs ago | 414 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

13 hrs ago | 1395 Views

ERC mobilises electorate to follow-up on polls promises

13 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days