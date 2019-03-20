Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) says about 50 000 pensioners could be wallowing in abject poverty while their unclaimed benefits amounting to $30 million lie idle at the pension benefit fund.  

The country's insurance and pensions' regulator said this was largely due to financial illiteracy and lack of  information by the pensioners.  

The unclaimed benefits could be subjecting the aged to unwarranted poverty, a move that goes against IPEC's mandate of enhancing economic wellbeing among the elderly and their dependents.

In a speech read on his behalf by his executive assistant Mr Cuthbert Munjoma during the 2019 Insurance and Pensioners Journalist Mentorship Programme in Harare on Friday, IPEC acting commissioner Mr Blessmore Kazungure said there was no better way of protecting consumers of financial products than imparting adequate knowledge regarding product features.  

"To us there is no better way to protect consumers of financial products than imparting adequate knowledge regarding product features, their terms and conditions, consumer rights, obligations and responsibilities.  "The primary pillar of consumer protection is financial literacy, particularly an awareness the elementary principles and statutes that governs the buying, selling or servicing insurance and pension products," he said.  

The media therefore plays a key role in informing the pensioners to ensure effective supervision of market conduct as well as educate the public about their insurance and pension rights.

"A case in point being the employees who are contributing to a pension scheme must check whether their contributions are being remitted to their respective pension funds.  

"Your duty as responsible citizens is to educate pension scheme members about their right to benefits when they are due and to constantly check their pension remittances by the companies," said Mr Kazungure.  

IPEC has noted that over $600million was in pension contribution arrears and this meant that if the trend continues unabated, those who are presently contributing may not get their pension benefits at retirement.  

Against this background, IPEC was working hand in glove with the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and other stakeholders to embark on programmes aimed ensuring consumers of insurance and pension products were protected and informed.  

Addressing the same gathering, NSSA acting chief social security officer Mr Shepherd Mperi said it was still his organisation's mandate to pay the benefits regardless of the challenging economic situation.  He said it was up to the workers to make noise in situations where companies were collecting pensions but not remitting them to NSSA.

"It is up to the workers to blow the whistle whenever employers may be deducting contributions but do not remit them to us.

"It is them that suffer if the money does not reach the intended destination," said Mr Mperi.  

He said efforts were being made to develop a social security scheme for workers in the informal sector who constitute the bulk of the workforce in the country.

This comes at a time when lack of confidence continues to haunt the country's insurance and pensions industry due to the erosion of policy holder accounts which resulted from the transformation of value from the Zimbabwe dollar to the United States dollars in February 2009.

IPEC recently launched the Zimbabwe Integrated Capital and Risk Project, which is aimed at creating market discipline and improving confidence levels in the country's insurance sector.  

A brain child of Zim Select Financial Company, the 2019 Insurance and Pensioners Journalist Mentorship comprised 25 journalists drawn from across the country taking part in the training programme that was in its 3rd edition since its inception in 2017.  

All efforts are made in a move meant to promote stakeholder participation in the pensions and insurance industry.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

46 mins ago | 26 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

47 mins ago | 18 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

50 mins ago | 47 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

52 mins ago | 34 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

55 mins ago | 90 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

59 mins ago | 58 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

60 mins ago | 134 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

1 hr ago | 14 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Japajapa convicted

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1173 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

7 hrs ago | 8130 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

8 hrs ago | 2325 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

9 hrs ago | 7688 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

11 hrs ago | 1928 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

11 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 5958 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

11 hrs ago | 3213 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

11 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

12 hrs ago | 7709 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

13 hrs ago | 839 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

13 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

13 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

13 hrs ago | 414 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

13 hrs ago | 1395 Views

ERC mobilises electorate to follow-up on polls promises

13 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days