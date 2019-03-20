Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's largest telecommunications firm, Econet Wireless, says it has deployed the full might of its organisational capacity in search of survivors of the recent Cyclone Idai.  

In a statement, the firm's chief executive officer, Mr Douglas Mboweni, said Econet has brought in six helicopters, several drones and rescue boats as it steps up its disaster relief efforts in the worst-hit districts of Chimanimani and Chipinge in the Eastern part of the country.

"We believe no stone should be left unturned in the search and rescue of survivors," he said.

Mr Mboweni is leading a team of more than 50 volunteers from within the Econet group, its foundation (Higherlife) as well as private citizens drawn from across the country.

The use of drones is part of Econet's relentless search for innovative solutions to problems.  

He said: "We use drones for inspecting structural defects on our towers among other network deployment related things, but we realised that we can use them in the search for survivors.  

"They are better than helicopters in certain situations because they fly much lower.

"We give all information to the authorities that we are working closely with."

For the Econet boss, the most exciting thing is not just the technology but the partnership with other companies as well as with the firm's customers. Mr Mboweni said companies in Victoria Falls and Kariba had sent specialist boat crews to navigate the rivers while others had supplied specialist equipment.  

"We also have doctors who have joined us as volunteers," he said.  

Mr Mboweni added that the national airline, Air Zimbabwe, had also partnered with Econet to get cyclone donations from people in Victoria Falls and Bulawayo through Econet Shops, and airlift them to Harare where Econet logistics teams were transporting them to Mutare, enroute to the holding camps in Chimanimani and Chipinge for distribution to the victims.  

Mr Mboweni commended the international and local medical crews working with field hospitals and local hospitals.

"You need to see what is happening out there. We have amazing people and also friends who have quietly come to help us."

He said his company was working closely with the Civil Protection Unit as well as the Airforce of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in the disaster relief effort.

"We are all part of Team Zimbabwe really on this. We are working very closely together. If we find a survivor or a body, we call the army, police or the Airforce.

"We are even sharing resources on the ground."

Econet has released $5 million cash for the search and rescue efforts and has also been raising money from donors internationally.  

"Mr Masiyiwa and his wife are raising money for all our foreign currency requirements. They have paid for things like the helicopter hire from South Africa and for fuel," Mr Mboweni said.

Econet is already thinking of the next phase of the challenges ahead.  

"After the search and rescue, comes recovery and burial of our dead.

"We have already activated our EcoSure funeral policy team and we have delivered at least 50 coffins in our efforts to support the families bury their dead."

The real work, according to Mr Mboweni, was to help communities recover and get back on their feet again.  

"Being able to help schools to re-open, communities to recover as well as our farmers and small businesses, is the huge challenge that lies ahead, but we're willing to take it on.  

"It's sad and devastating what happened. But we consider ourselves more than just a business; we are part of the fabric of the economy and of the communities we serve."

The Econet group entities involved in the relief effort are Econet Wireless, Cassava Smartech (incorporating Steward Bank and EcoCash), Liquid Telecom and Higherlife Foundation.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

46 mins ago | 26 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

50 mins ago | 47 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

53 mins ago | 34 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

55 mins ago | 90 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

59 mins ago | 58 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

1 hr ago | 135 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

1 hr ago | 27 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

1 hr ago | 14 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Japajapa convicted

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1173 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

7 hrs ago | 8130 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

8 hrs ago | 2325 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

9 hrs ago | 7689 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

11 hrs ago | 1928 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

11 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 5958 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

11 hrs ago | 3213 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

11 hrs ago | 622 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

11 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

12 hrs ago | 7709 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

13 hrs ago | 840 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

13 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

13 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

13 hrs ago | 414 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

13 hrs ago | 1395 Views

ERC mobilises electorate to follow-up on polls promises

13 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days