Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday for the Sadc Solidarity Conference with the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) at which regional leaders are expected to express support towards de-colonisation and right to self-determination of the people of that country. He was received at the Lanseria International Airport outside Pretoria by South African deputy International Relations and Cooperation minister Reginah Mhaule and Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa Mr David Hamadziripi.  

The President is accompanied to the conference by Zanu-PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri - Kashiri, secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu, secretary for external relations Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and secretary for youth affairs Pupurai Togarepi.

The SADR, also known as Western Sahara, is the only African country still under colonisation by fellow continental nation Morocco since 1975.  The two day Solidarity Conference, co-hosted by South Africa and Namibia was approved by the 38th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of SADC in Windhoek in August last year.

"During the Solidarity Conference, the SADC Heads of State and Government will express the region's support for de-colonisation and self-determination for Western Sahara on the basis of the values and principles that have guided the quest for independence throughout Africa," read a Sadc Press release.

"SADC's collaboration on and with Western Sahara has been informed by the region's own de-colonisation experiences and the quest for liberation and self-determination."

The Solidarity Conference is expected to conclude with the adoption of a SADC Regional Strategy and a Declaration which will among others, establish mechanisms to engage relevant stakeholders and partners including Morocco, to observe the spirit of African Union (AU) decisions and United Nations resolutions in order to expedite the resolution of the Western Sahara matter.

The bloc also seeks to support SADR's right to self-determination and independence based on the principle of self-determination and de-colonisation, through the holding of a referendum. SADC  also wants to support SADR based on four principles of, "multilateralism and international legality in seeking a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution, which will provide for the self-determination and independence of the people of Western Sahara.

Sanctity of inherited colonial borders in Africa and the right of peoples of former colonial territories to self-determination and independence as contained in the Constitutive Act of the AU.

"Respect of international human rights law in the occupied territories, notably the right to freedom of association, assembly, movement and expression and respect of international humanitarian law and the end of the illegal exploration and exploitation of the natural resources of Western Sahara in the illegally occupied territory and the discouragement of the involvement of foreign companies in such activities," said SADC.

In his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September last year, President Mnangagwa urged the world to take seriously the plight of people living under foreign occupation in the SADR.

"On the African continent, it is equally disheartening that the people of Western Sahara are yet to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

"We call on the Security Council to insist on the holding of an independent referendum for the Saharawi people without delay, in compliance to the relevant decisions of the African Union and the resolutions of the United Nations," he said.

"Furthermore, it is imperative and urgent for the Council to work tirelessly to strengthen its cooperation with the African Union Peace and Security Council in the search for a just and fair solution to the issue of Western Sahara."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

47 mins ago | 26 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

48 mins ago | 20 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

51 mins ago | 50 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

54 mins ago | 35 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

56 mins ago | 92 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

60 mins ago | 59 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

1 hr ago | 139 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

1 hr ago | 43 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

1 hr ago | 14 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Japajapa convicted

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1174 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

7 hrs ago | 8132 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

8 hrs ago | 2325 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

9 hrs ago | 7696 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

11 hrs ago | 1930 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

11 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 5958 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

11 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

11 hrs ago | 623 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

11 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

12 hrs ago | 7709 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

13 hrs ago | 840 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

13 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

13 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

13 hrs ago | 414 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

13 hrs ago | 1397 Views

ERC mobilises electorate to follow-up on polls promises

13 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days