Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Hope Fountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo allegedly raped his Grade Six neighbour.

Michael Ngwenya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi and pleaded not guilty to a rape charge. He was remanded in custody to April 8 for provision of a trial date.

Ngwenya begged to be remanded out of custody and the magistrate advised him to apply for bail. The court heard that Ngwenya raped his 12-year-old neighbour this month in the evening.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said Ngwenya lured the girl to a bush.

"On March 9 this year at around 6PM, the complainant accompanied her cousin to sell bread, millet and soft drinks at Crossroads in Hope fountain.

"On their way back to their homesteads, they passed through Ngwenya's homestead. He gave the complainant who was carrying a bucket with soft drinks inside $2 intending to buy one," he said.

The court heard that Ngwenya took his time to select a soft drink as complainant's cousin continued walking. The accused person took the bucket with him and held the complainant's hand towards a nearby bushy area.

"Ngwenya tripped the complainant. He undressed both of them, ordered the complainant to bend over and allegedly raped her," said the prosecutor.

When he was done he dressed up and threatened to kill the complainant if she told anyone about the matter.  

The complainant told her mother on March 20 and a report was made at Hillside Police Station.

Source - chronicle

