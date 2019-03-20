Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Diamonds to contribute $1bn a year

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
Government yesterday commissioned the Airborne Mineral Exploration project in Chivi and Mwenezi districts in Masvingo Province to establish the extent of diamond deposit in the area. It is believed the two districts are rich in kimberlites.

Addressing guests during the commissioning of the exploration project at Buffalo Range Airport yesterday, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said the country's mining industry was poised for a boom, with diamonds alone expected to contribute $1 billion a year by 2023.

"As part of the contribution to the country's Vision 2030 of creating a middle-income economy, the mining industry is destined to increase in size from a mere $2,7 billion industry attained in 2017 to a $12 billion industry by 2023," he said.

"It is an important milestone which Government is working on towards the attainment of the Vision 2030 and with that $12 billion industry by end of 2023, diamonds will contribute $1 billion at least."

Minister Chitando said Government was already implementing the diamond policy hinged on value addition and beneficiation.

"In terms of the development of the Diamond Industry, last year we produced 2,8 million carats and the whole idea is for this to go up to at least 10 million carats by the year 2023. I said at least (10 million) because that projection is based on geologically proven sites and with the exploration which is now taking place, who knows what can happen?," he said.

"This event is important in the sense that exploration activities of this nature would enable us to improve our diamond production beyond the 10 million carats."

In his address, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira said the commissioning of the diamond exploration project was key to the province's quest to create employment.

"Under the thrust of devolution, Mining and Minerals Development sector provides a larger percentage towards the attainment of Masvingo's Gross Domestic Product. As such, exploration of diamonds in Mwenezi and Chiredzi districts gives us scientific grounds to plan for our people, industrialisation, modernisation and development.

"Masvingo, therefore, stands ready to beneficiate, value add, market diamonds and related products in manner that seeks to see local communities participating and benefiting," he said.

Minister Chadzamira said the advent of diamond mining in Mwenezi and Chiredzi will curb illegal border jumping into neighbouring South Africa by unemployed youths.

"Having our youths and woman, crossing Runde and Limpopo Rivers full of crocodiles to South Africa in search of jobs will now be a thing of the past.

"Rutenga and Sango Border Post growth point will expand because of the envisaged diamond mining in southern Masvingo.

"The exploration of diamonds for mining purposes in these two districts will bring new diversified economic activities in Mwenezi and Chiredzi districts.

"The mining activities will result in economic transformation of the Lowveld towards massive rural development,'' said Minister Chadzamira.

''The development of Rutenga as a dry port and modernisation of Sango Border Post luring trade activities will provide the much needed generation of foreign currency and investments in our country.''

The diamond exploration covers Ngundu, Mwenezi and Rutenga and will focus on conglomerate, alluvial and kimberlites.

Mr Nicholas Taruvinga, the Managing Director of AeroSurv, which partnered Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics of South Africa for the aeromagnetic surveying of gem deposits in Mwenezi and Chiredzi said the companies focused on collecting data from underneath rocks.

"Our companies utilise aircraft and helicopter platforms equipped with the very latest in data acquisition technology AeroSurv Zimbabwe collects, processes and interprets data related to the earth's surface and the souls and rocks beneath," said Mr Taruvinga.

The event was also graced by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company chair Engineer Killen Ukama, Managing Director of Excalibur Airborne Geophysics Mr Simon Bosch and Senator Josiah Hungwe, among others

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

7 hrs ago | 1054 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

7 hrs ago | 853 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

7 hrs ago | 1523 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

7 hrs ago | 917 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

7 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

7 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

7 hrs ago | 2187 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

8 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Japajapa convicted

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

8 hrs ago | 996 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

9 hrs ago | 114 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

9 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

10 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1742 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

13 hrs ago | 2554 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

14 hrs ago | 9852 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

14 hrs ago | 2517 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

15 hrs ago | 11216 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

17 hrs ago | 2110 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

17 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 6789 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

17 hrs ago | 572 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

17 hrs ago | 3663 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

18 hrs ago | 790 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

18 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

19 hrs ago | 8412 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

19 hrs ago | 865 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

19 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

19 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

19 hrs ago | 874 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

19 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

19 hrs ago | 1490 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days