Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Alternative currencies still legal tender in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Legal think tank Veritas says the use of alternative currencies remains legal as Statutory Instruments (SIs) 32 or 33 of 2019 do not prohibit their use for pricing, recording debts, accounting and settlement of transactions.

Both SIs 32 and 33 of 2019 were introduced shortly after the 2019 Monetary Policy Statement to legalise the local currency and underscore its uses. However, Veritas said even if a currency was legal tender, that did not mean its uses should be all inclusive.

"In summary, these provisions say that real time gross settlement systems (RTGS) dollars are currency and that they are legal tender. Neither statutory instrument goes further to say that RTGS dollars must be used for pricing, recording debts, accounting and settlement of transactions. That is important because the fact that a currency is legal tender does not mean that it must be used for all purposes," Veritas said.

"Legal tender means a currency which, if offered in payment of a debt, discharges the debt unless the creditor and the debtor have specifically agreed otherwise. So, if a debtor owes a creditor $20, say, the debtor can normally repay the debt by offering $20 in RTGS dollars (because they are legal tender).

"If, however, the parties have agreed that the debt should be repaid in US dollars, then the debtor must repay it in those dollars. There is no law in Zimbabwe which invalidates a contract that stipulates payment in a foreign currency. Similarly, there is no law in Zimbabwe that requires prices to be marked up in legal tender or accounts to be drawn up in legal tender."

According to Veritas, only paragraph 2,3 of the Reserve Bank's Directive RU 28/2019 makes mention of what RTGS dollars should be used for, stating: "The RTGS dollars, shall be used by all entities including government and individuals in Zimbabwe, for the purpose of pricing of goods and services, recording of debts, accounting and settlement of domestic transactions."

However, Veritas argues that though the central bank's directive repeats the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya's statement about the compulsory use of RTGS dollars, the same specific statement did not appear in either SI 32 or 33 of 2019.

SI 33 of 2019, 4 (1) sub section D, states that: "For accounting and other purposes, all assets and liabilities that were immediately before the effective date, valued and expressed in United States dollars (other than assets and liabilities referred to in section 44C(2) of the principal Act) shall, on and after the effective date, be deemed to be valued in RTGS dollars at a rate of one-to-one to the United States dollar".

Further, Veritas added that the RBZ directive was not a generally binding law.

"Directives issued by the Reserve Bank become binding only if they are published in the Gazette or if they are served on the persons to whom they apply, or if it is proved that the persons concerned actually knew about them [see section 39 of the Exchange Control Regulations, 1996]," the Veritas analysis read.

"Although this directive seems to have circulated on social media, it has not been published in the Gazette nor has it been served on all traders, accountants and other people who are presumably expected to abide by it. Hence, the directive is not binding on them."

Already, despite SIs 32 and 33 of 2019, some companies are not adhering to these pieces of legislation, among them the National Foods Holdings Limited, Innscor Africa Limited and Truworths Limited, who have all reported their earnings in United States dollars.

Other companies, such as Simbisa Brands, are also charging in US dollars.

Even the public accountants and auditors board is still deliberating on how the company should compile its financial report in light of SIs 32 and 33 of 2019.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Gukurahundi Commission should be given a chance'

35 secs ago | 0 Views

US, Canada surgeons honour Mtukudzi

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Diamonds to contribute $1bn a year

3 mins ago | 3 Views

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

7 hrs ago | 1069 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

7 hrs ago | 867 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

7 hrs ago | 1549 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

7 hrs ago | 931 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

7 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

7 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

8 hrs ago | 2214 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

8 hrs ago | 355 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

8 hrs ago | 405 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Japajapa convicted

8 hrs ago | 340 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

8 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

9 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

9 hrs ago | 123 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

10 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1747 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

11 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

13 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

14 hrs ago | 9873 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

14 hrs ago | 2519 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

15 hrs ago | 11258 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

17 hrs ago | 2112 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

17 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 6797 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

17 hrs ago | 572 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

17 hrs ago | 3668 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

18 hrs ago | 790 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

18 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

19 hrs ago | 8419 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

19 hrs ago | 866 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

19 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

19 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

19 hrs ago | 874 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days