Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Gukurahundi Commission should be given a chance'

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) is calling on disgruntled citizens to give the body the chance to carry out its mandate.

The call by NPRC's spokesperson, Charles Masunungure, came as civic society organisations and victims of atrocities bemoaned the suppression of dissenting voices, saying the body could give victims closure if the truth was still being suppressed.

Speaking to Southern Eye yesterday, Masunungure said the NPRC was charting a new trajectory for Zimbabwe by dealing with the violence in the past and ensuring a new harmonious future.

"This is the only opportunity that we have to settle past conflicts when victims are still alive as secondary victims will be less-forgiving and more militant," Masunungure said.

"Peace is just not the absence of war and violence, but denotes well-being of the people, happy, healthy lives, access to basic services, inclusive of economic growth, celebration of diversity and differences. An independent commission like NPRC is best placed to resolve conflicts as it is non-partisan and constitutional."

Masunungure said the commission expected to assist persons affected by violent conflicts, adding that their intention was to operationalise the NPRC's victim support mechanism.

He also said their other goal was to guarantee the non-recurrence of violence as well as to review and analyse policies and legislation that promote peaceful co-existence.

However, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission commissioner Japhet Ndabeni Ncube said there could not be any closure to issues of violence when there was no justice and truth was being suppressed.

"Closure of what? Let there be a special commission to deal with Gukurahundi. This country has created a historical mark. It is the Gukurahundi holocaust,'' he said.

Last year, NPRC's public hearings were disrupted by activists who demanded the release of the Chihambakwe Commission of Inquiry report, which contains findings of an investigation into Gukurahundi, with CSOs saying the disturbances showed growing frustrations over governments' failure to find redress on the emotive issue.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the NPRC Bill into law on January 5, 2018, thus operationalising the commission.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Alternative currencies still legal tender in Zimbabwe

1 min ago | 1 Views

US, Canada surgeons honour Mtukudzi

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Diamonds to contribute $1bn a year

3 mins ago | 3 Views

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

7 hrs ago | 1069 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

7 hrs ago | 867 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

7 hrs ago | 1549 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

7 hrs ago | 931 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

7 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

7 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

8 hrs ago | 2214 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

8 hrs ago | 405 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Japajapa convicted

8 hrs ago | 340 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

8 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

9 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

9 hrs ago | 123 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

10 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1747 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

11 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

13 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

14 hrs ago | 9872 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

14 hrs ago | 2519 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

15 hrs ago | 11258 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

17 hrs ago | 2112 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

17 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 6797 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

17 hrs ago | 572 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

17 hrs ago | 3668 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

18 hrs ago | 790 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

18 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

19 hrs ago | 8419 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

19 hrs ago | 866 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

19 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

19 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

19 hrs ago | 874 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days