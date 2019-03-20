Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe prisoners decry poor diet

by Staff reporter
39 secs ago | Views
INMATES at Mutare Remand Prison have bemoaned inhumane conditions characterised by lack of clean water, balanced diet, clothing, blankets and overcrowding, which is making the penitentiary a haven for disease.

This came out during a media tour of the prison on Saturday.

Inmates claimed they cannot sleep owing to overcrowding and complained about acute shortages of food and medicines.

Member-in-charge of Mutare Remand Prison, Maplan Kakoto echoed the prisoners' plight and appealed for help.

He said the facility was overcrowded because it was accommodating inmates from Mutasa, Nyanga and Mutare districts.

He said the Mutare Remand Prison was holding nearly three times its carrying capacity of 175 inmates.

"We need help to be a real correctional service, but the government can't afford it alone, so we need partners, who can help in any way," he said.

"Currently, prisoners are overcrowded at Mutare Remand Prison. We have a holding capacity of 175 prisoners, but currently, we have at least 494, which is a big number. Mutare Farm Prison which can only take 320 offenders, has 414 inmates.

"We are surviving on borehole water and we are now appealing for water tanks."

Water shortages are exacerbated by water rationing by Mutare City Council.

One prisoner, who refused to be named, said they did not have enough space to sleep.

"It's difficult here. We are overcrowded. There is no space to sleep; sometimes we sleep seated," he said.

"We are urging the government to come up with a solution, because we will continue to suffer."

Another prisoner bemoaned the poor diet and lack of medication at the facility.

"Our diet is not balanced. Sometimes we eat relish without cooking oil. We don't have adequate blankets and prisoners who are on anti-retroviral treatment are struggling to get medication," he said. The inmates also appealed for sporting equipment.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Work starts on Rutenga- Sango Xai-Xai Highway

1 min ago | 1 Views

Man murders, skins granny (71)

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bosso sweat over trio

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Coventry challenges Zifa on stadium safety

3 mins ago | 2 Views

'Gukurahundi Commission should be given a chance'

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Alternative currencies still legal tender in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 5 Views

US, Canada surgeons honour Mtukudzi

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Diamonds to contribute $1bn a year

5 mins ago | 7 Views

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

7 hrs ago | 1078 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

7 hrs ago | 875 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

7 hrs ago | 1564 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

7 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

8 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

8 hrs ago | 2243 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

8 hrs ago | 206 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

8 hrs ago | 177 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

8 hrs ago | 75 Views

Japajapa convicted

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

8 hrs ago | 552 Views

Ian Khama's 'allies' allegedly looted 250 million pula

8 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Masawara Group hands over relief packs for 500 families

9 hrs ago | 116 Views

Unmasking the myths of decolonization in Zimbabwe through the lens of Cain Mathema

9 hrs ago | 230 Views

Be prepared and willing to move to higher ground

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Leadership is not about titles but it is inborn'

9 hrs ago | 123 Views

Masawara companies come together to help Cyclone Idai victims

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa has a difficult balancing act to perform

10 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Cyclone Joanina will not hit Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1756 Views

5 300 houses destroyed

11 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mnangagwa in SA

14 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Chiwenga in fresh health scare

14 hrs ago | 9901 Views

Mnangagwa flies 3rd private jet inside a week

14 hrs ago | 2521 Views

PHOTOS: Woman eaten by dogs

15 hrs ago | 11290 Views

Removal of the Indigenization policy: Good Riddance

17 hrs ago | 2113 Views

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

17 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 6804 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

18 hrs ago | 572 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

18 hrs ago | 3676 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

18 hrs ago | 792 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

18 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

19 hrs ago | 8432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days