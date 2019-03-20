Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's MP removed from remand

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
GWERU magistrate Mildred Matuvi yesterday removed from remand Chiwundura legislator Livingstone Chimina (MDC Alliance) and two other Gweru City Council employees in a case in which they are being accused of allegedly assaulting Zanu PF youths.

Chimina, Charles Machangira and a bus company supervisor Leticia Mteliso are accused of assaulting three Zanu PF activists who stormed Kudzanayi long-distance bus terminus in January to collect ranking fees from transport operators.

Matuvi said the matter would proceed by way of summons after prosecutor, Bernard Nyoni submitted that he would return the docket to police for further investigations.

Nyoni said the State needed to interview more "independent" State witnesses since the incident occurred at a public place at Kudzanai rank.

The trio's lawyers, Brian Dube and Shepherd Mafa also submitted that the State's decision to agree to remove their clients from remand was "long overdue" because the trial has been postponed on several occasions under unclear circumstances.

The lawyers also maintained that it was the complainants who must be charged for extortion.

Source - newsday

