Mayor storms out of prayer meeting
Mayor Solomon Mguni stormed out of an interdenominational Cyclone Idai memorial prayer meeting held here on Sunday after one of the preachers poured scorn on Zanu-PF's rivals.
The youthful mayor felt offended by the pastor Frank Kunda after he showered praises on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, while attacking opposition parties for inviting sanctions in the country- thus politicising the event.
More to follow...
Source - Daily News