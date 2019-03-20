Mayor storms out of prayer meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mayor Solomon Mguni stormed out of an interdenominational Cyclone Idai memorial prayer meeting held here on Sunday after one of the preachers poured scorn on Zanu-PF's rivals.The youthful mayor felt offended by the pastor Frank Kunda after he showered praises on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, while attacking opposition parties for inviting sanctions in the country- thus politicising the event.More to follow...