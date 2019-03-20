Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa of civil unrest

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa and government that the high levels of unemployment could lead to yet another civil unrest unless they quickly address the deepening economic crisis.

This comes as the stabilisation measures unveiled by government are threatened by drought and the recent tropical Cyclone Idai whose scale of destruction has added pressure to Treasury.

More to follow...

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Top USA University honours Evan Mawarire

7 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa copying Cambodia's dictator?

36 mins ago | 102 Views

Teachers to engage in a crippling strike

1 hr ago | 886 Views

Botswana! The sinking of Africa's democracy basket

2 hrs ago | 1380 Views

'RTGS$ a failed fraud' Tendai Biti says

2 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Confusion over number of cyclone victims in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 800 Views

Division rock war veterans

2 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Gukurahundi symptom of nation formation, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwe worse off under Mnangagwa - survey

2 hrs ago | 1084 Views

10 vie for MDC vice-presidency

2 hrs ago | 934 Views

Mayor storms out of prayer meeting

2 hrs ago | 1000 Views

1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement condemns arrests of Journalists and human rights activists

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Gonarezhou to reintroduce rhinos

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zinara under fire over huge wage bill

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Parties to Mnangagwa's dialogue to choose neutral convener

2 hrs ago | 591 Views

Special prosecutor in no-show at Potraz boss trial

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF central committee member dies

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

In times like these, political posturing must give way

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chamisa's MP removed from remand

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Govt urged to set up missing persons database

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners decry poor diet

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Work starts on Rutenga- Sango Xai-Xai Highway

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Man murders, skins granny (71)

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Bosso sweat over trio

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Coventry challenges Zifa on stadium safety

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

'Gukurahundi Commission should be given a chance'

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Alternative currencies still legal tender in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

US, Canada surgeons honour Mtukudzi

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Diamonds to contribute $1bn a year

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

10 hrs ago | 1322 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

10 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

10 hrs ago | 2040 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

10 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

10 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

10 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

10 hrs ago | 2774 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

10 hrs ago | 247 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

10 hrs ago | 565 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

10 hrs ago | 514 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

10 hrs ago | 692 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

10 hrs ago | 302 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

10 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Japajapa convicted

10 hrs ago | 588 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

10 hrs ago | 895 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days