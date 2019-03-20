News / National
Botswana! The sinking of Africa's democracy basket
It was difficult to remain as silent when Africa's jewel of democracy took seat and comfort upon an imminent time bomb.
The growing conflict between the most recent former president, Lt. General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama and his former Vice President, now sitting President, Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi could be a ticking time bomb for both the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and Botswana as a sovereign state.
The visible lack of that natural symbiotic relationship between the two carries a retrogressive effect upon both the BDP and State business! Khama remains as an undisputed party elder with both partisan and non-partisan national duties! It remains as a matter of great interest that both parties so strongly believe that they could do without each other!
They have enshrined politics of the jungle in the home of African Democracy. I equate the blame as am not privy to the founding details of the conflict.
The continued freezing and humiliation of former President Khama by his once favoured surprise nomination for The Vice Presidency, Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi! Or, the continued resentment and rejection in reverse spells disaster for both The BDP and The State! And opposition politics too which Khama would be expected to serve in the capacity of a revered statesman! And, therefore, national prosperity. More-so, due to the fact that the opposition politics have suffered a terminal political heat-stroke the extinction of the ruling BDP has naturally been delayed! Masisi has shown all the colours of a political novice in that respect! Masisi must send his advisers on forced leave as a matter of urgency. He has so comfortably trivialised that most devastating gross impact of humiliating and losing of a high gravity politician, who democratically handed-over the baton, both as a party and government.
A former Head of State! Quality life could only be achieved through value-adding compromise! Tolerance! Good Will! Good Hope! Good Faith! And Loyalty too. Parting ways with a politician remain as a too different a matter as compared to the parting of ways with an organisational Chief Executive in the corporate world! Who, at most, would take along only his Personal Assistant and Brief Cases of personal belongings. Followed by a quick replacement.
Firing or humiliating a politician of Khama's magnitude remains as a mammoth risk! Freezing Khama remains as uniquely different from firing the liability Oliphant Mfa at The Ministry of Labour and Home Affairs by Khama a few years ago where even his constituency had suffered liability leadership! It remains as equivalent to the firing or humiliation of a constituency stretching from village (kgotla) level to national, depending on the gravity of such politician. When a good politician weeps! He weeps with such good constituents!
They, inevitably, wipe-off his tears and seek to re-mount him. When every department and civil servant, big or small, was made to free-for-all dress-down the former President in the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Phandu Skelemani, roof-top diplomacy fashion that knew no protocol, the masses fall to devastating grief! Whenever President Masisi goes on to the wild well-calculated marriage-drive mood designed to denigrate the senior bachelor former president, the ordinary man on the street grieves at heart only to express himself at election time. Khama ostracism on its own would be political suicide to dream of! Ngwana wa ga Seretse, (Son of Seretse) as he was popularly referred to by his constituents, commands of the most powerful civilian infantry battalion! The King-making ground soldiers! A true re-brand for the then apathy-ridden Botswana political atmosphere at the point of entry into politics from The National Army! The infantry battalion that comprises of the majority poor!
The youth and the elderly in both urban and rural. Khama's instant poverty and administrative solutions! His unlimited accessibility and down to the people approach made him the grassroots most influential leader to the present.
One sign of normalcy in Khama was that he made mistakes too. Otherwise, if he had got everything right the country could be calling for a psychiatrist. It would be a great investment for any presidential aspirant to endear themselves to Khama in order to fully inherit both his respective party and national constituency! There exists visible Masisi resentment within and without The BDP. This was evidenced in the Jacobs court challenge of his legality as BDP unelected president and Venson-Moitoi resentment and rejection. And, of course, suicidal for all Khama opponents.
As a retired Head of State even the opposition would seek maturity counsel. Khama was no longer an ordinary politician as former Head of State. It would be a gross miscalculation to artificially reduce him to political dust-bin material. BaTswana leaders have known no conflict of such magnitude! They have known no war. And some leaders within The BDP seem desperate to peddle one without due cause. It remains as easy to nurture a catastrophic conflict and yet a crippling act to stop it.
One was bound to worry in wonder as to why and how the elders have fallen on splendid silence! Ntlo YaDikgosi (House of Chiefs) as principals of African religion, culture and governance! The late maverick Kgosi Seepapitso of The BaNgwaketse, who once broken record by calling former president Sir Ketumile Masire to order for attending a village mopato (regiment) meeting in the presidential motorcade, would not have allowed such development. The Churches! The late Catholic Archbishop Boniface Setlhalekgosi was in poor health and surely he would not have allowed this. What happened to the local Catholic Bishops Conference! The vacuum created by BDP Khama purged elders has taken full manifestation! The trivialised value of the God-given grey hair in all organisations! The founders or owners of the party who were compelled to carry its heart-beat into immeasurable humiliation and political dust-bins and graveyards! The people who build The BDP without fear with lots of favours! Ba kae bo (where are they) former president, Dr. Festus Mogae! Patrick Balopi! David Magang! George Goroba, Daniel Kgwelagobe le bo (and) Dr. Ponatshego Kedikilwe to rescue both the prevailing situation and the party that they nurtured to the level that purged them? Ntate (Elder) Sir Seretse Khama le Ntate Sir Ketumile Masire must surely be turning in their graves. The Botswana Democratic Party must take the challenge to discard this new trend of antagonising former Heads of State! Former President Sir Ketumile Masire died of spiritual wounds inflicted upon his soul by "The Tenderpreneur-Shameless Eater of public resources!" Mpho Balopi! Son of former Botswana Democratic Party stalwart, Patrick Balopi. And sitting party Secretary-General! Political graveyard material of the worst order! Who rose quickly to proclaim disciplinary action against the respective former president for his political sainthood, which at the relevant instance, did not seem to favour the ruling party politics of the day! And none for himself (Balopi) for making it public knowledge that the ruling BDP leadership must eat from the people.
The BDP wields of zero constructive cause for continuing to propel political criminals of Balopi's kind into critical leadership positions and taking to antagonising those who have run the race to the end. Propelling Balopi would be as bad as grooming former South African president Jacob Zuma as a presidential candidate with one spousal suicide, one divorce, one rape! And as president, one case of spousal attempted poisoning, multiple weddings and more illegitimate children, and multiple devastating scandals including the now hot-potato state capture with the notorious Gupta family. Or South African sitting Vice President, David Mabuza, with a long trail of alleged elimination of political and tender rivals! Both men criminal footprints were still wet when they got propelled into more strategic public positions of.power.
The dismissal of Pelonomi Venson from the government for her open declaration of presidential aspirations! Yes! That could have looked or sounded as presidential intolerance! But in true sense, Venson grossly displayed her serious lack of political tact as a strong means of positioning her most legitimate aspiration! When one serves under a Chief Executive, one would be expected to become one of the sharpest tools at the disposal of the boss! With full responsibility to assist the boss to keep and grow his job and achievements! To be found electable in the next election in the case of Masisi. Unlike a proclaimed rival who would so-serve to advance own interests to the extent of strategically so-sabotaging the respective existing institution to the detriment of such sitting Chief Executive. A grave conflict of interest! A smart player would have sought to resign from ministerial office as the top-most priority.
One further wonders as to what sort of value-add President Mokgweetsi Masisi's love, romance or lust at first sight with The Crocodile administration of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he recently paid a state visit with multiple pledges! The crocodile that eats its own citizens! President Masisi' loose-canon mantra on the lifting of Zimbabwean international sanctions has set big tongues and ears of the world wagging in amazement. An administration with almost 40 years of election rigging and massacre of its own people! Masisi carries the high potential to attract negative international attention over his miscalculated Zimbabwean attitude. The first of its kind in the history of Botswana. Masisi blessed Mnangagwa with medical supplies including the donor-funded Tsabana infant food formula when in the same news bulletin Botswana Television covered the desperate state of Botswana health services. Botswana's Nyangabwe Referral Hospital in Francistown was reported to be in grave danger operating with broken-down equipment and empty medical dispensaries and an acute shortage of health personnel.
A tip-of-the-iceberg. A long-standing scenario in Botswana's health sector. As Vice President, Masisi had two Health Ministers, Dorcus Makgato and Dikgang Philip Makgalemele expressing full ignorance of Botswana's prevailing health holocaust! Citizens resenting government health institutions which had been reduced to the status of the surest route to the graveyard irrespective of the nature of the ailment! The two professed ignorance of the alarming death statistics when quizzed by parliament and they were still very lucky to keep their jobs! A challenge of a purely managerial nature. Women of Botswana also face the challenge to react to Dorcus Makgato, Botswana Democratic Party's Women's wing president, and sitting Minister of Transport and Communications, for her anti-women leadership mantra at the party's Kang Provincial Congress where she had accompanied The President.
It remains as crystally evident of the sort of growth Botswana women stand to achieve with a woman eater crocodile of Makgato's kind as both President of The BDP Women's League and Senior Cabinet Minister. Charity truly begins at home! The BDP Women's League would have no capacity to dish-out democracy to outsiders before it does so for its loyal functionaries! Makgato was of zero ministerial calibres! She must just go dip into the seas and oceans to merry-make with other alligators in The Crocodile Kingdom! Masisi's insensitivity to that outrageous anti-women mantra leaves him suspect and makes him an active and willing accomplice. Makgato was quoted as advising women Democrats to the effect that it would be amiss to vote for a woman who would only be interested in their votes and yet never support women activities! Reported Botswana government news agency, BOPA, publishers of The Botswana Daily News. One was left to wonder on the qualification of such modern nonsense!
This Makgato woman-to-woman assassination came on the eve of the annual international women's day on the 8th of March in favour of male candidate sitting president, Mokgweetsi Masisi. Unlike Botswana's former Minister of Local Government, Margeret Nasha, who took it upon herself to educate women of Botswana to learn to identify with each other especially at election time to the extent of breaking the restrictive respective partisan boundaries. And the same women went and reported her to their male counterparts! With or without the representation of Botswana Human Rights Ditshwanelo or Emang Basadi Women's Rights, who have, so far in this instance, fallen on deaf mode in a matter that involves their core-business, It remains as up to the women of Botswana to either embrace or resent or reject such level of retrogression upon the local womenkind.
The Botswana Democratic Party Women's League would be grossly mistaken or non-functional to miss this most opportune house-keeping most trying moment! This most justified moment of the re-call of Dorcus Makgato both as Minister of Transport and Communications and as President of The BDP Women's League. Urgent recall of Dorcus Makgato! Women's Leagues in all both political and apolitical outfits would be legitimately expected to respond sensitively to Makgato's most unholy anti-women mission. No to selective justice! # Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi Rights Are Human Rights! Would it be going forward or retrogression for women pull-her-down institutionalisation! Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi wields of the right to seek an urgent legal interdiction of The Makgato anti-woman trail through a well constituted and competent court of law. May proceed to sue Makgato both in her personal capacity and as president of The BDP Women's League whose core-business was women advancement within and without The respective party, President Masisi as both a willing accomplice to the scam and principal custodian of the BDP Women's League, Ngaka-Ngaka as Gender Minister, Botswana Human Rights Ditshwanelo, Emang Basadi and The SADC Gender Protocol Desk over The Makgato unjustified onslaught upon women and the respective institutions splendid silence! And proceed to interdict The Botswana Democratic Party Congress penned for the 5th of April 2019 in Kang to make sufficient time to peculiarly defend her womanhood, and of others, in line with The SADC Gender Protocol of which Botswana was a signatory, that has been unduly both eligibility and electorally callously attacked.
Venson-Moitoi needs sufficient time to educate the deliberately misled target electorate, inclusive of both Makgato and Masisi, to the effect that a woman's right was also a human right! # Botswana Women Freedom From Dorcus Makgato! Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi must live! Must grow! Must lead! Must associate! Has full-freedom to legitimate aspiration! # Dorcus Makgato! That nasty plot by a woman against a woman! This was a direct attack upon the only known woman presidential aspirant, Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi who was known to be close to Khama. One never stops as to wondering on the sort of impact such levels of Makgato delinquent and hollow role-modelling attitude informs upon the aspirations of the ordinary girl-child in the BDP, in Bobirwa or Chobe Botswana and the world!
A female cabinet minister who attacks fellow-women today! And yet goes on the street-march fulltime to advance the cause of women on the following day the 8th of March. Women in window-dressing leadership leading for men! #Dorcus Makgato for hire! Makgato remains as that true woman-eater crocodile in the women development urgent agenda crusade! Makgato must just stop sacrificing women talent! Sacrificing Venson-Moitoi in favour of Mokgweetsi Masisi on gender basis! # Dorcus Makgato Botswana Women True Angel of Darkness! Stop trading in feminine sweat and blood! That remains as equivalent to feminine trafficking! Makgato's early resentment of feminine aspirations has great potential to transport Venson-Moitoi! Women talent! To that most correct destination. The devil never panics on the rise of the inferior! But does with pedigree material.
Makgato resents feminine V-Power! Women have a right to open-contest! To either lead or be democratically rejected! Artificial feminine resentment and rejection are typical of the Zimbabwean situation where the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) Women's League were deployed upon the country's first woman Vice President, Dr. Joyce Mujuru, to clear the same position for Mnangagwa with Robert Gabriel Mugabe as president. Oppah Muchinguri and then First Lady, Grace Mugabe, took the lead! Mujuru had to be crucified for expressing a legitimate aspiration to ascend into the presidency after strongman Robert Gabriel Mugabe. While Zimbabwe's then Movement for Democratic Change leader, the late Morgan Tsvangirai, was served by women at a most opportune moment for his re-call for unregulated womanising with women of all ages irrespective of political affiliation. The Movement for Democratic Change Women's League ganged-up against the respective such women victims.
In South Africa, the ruling African National Congress deployed the respective party's Women's League upon its then president, Winnie Madikizela Mandela for harbouring legitimate presidential aspirations. And yet the same crocodiles that fed on Winnie's political career were on time with tears and illustrious eulogies on her grave-side. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane who had put the last nail upon Winnie's political career was on time too out-competing others for the podium of crocodile praise. And, for the first time, women and security agents found it fit to reveal that Winnie had no hand in the murder of young political activist, Stompie Seipei that dogged her life and career to death.
To oppose a vote of no confidence against then South African confirmed liability sitting rapist-fraudster Head of State, Jacob Zuma, woman cabinet minister, Nomvula Makonyane, made headlines with an infamous utterance that she would sacrifice her buttocks in defence of Zuma! And yet another woman, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, was found to be unworthy of the same just as Dorcus Makgato has unduly condemned Pelonomi Vendon-Moitoi. It remains as very sad that Makgato has chosen to draw lots of inspiration from the same crocodiles! # Dorcus Makgato! The Botswana Woman-Eater Crocodile! The same African National Congress Women's League had the shameful guts of holding all-night vigils at the respective courtyard in support of the rapist, Jacob Zuma, against a fellow desperate woman whom they so denigrated to the point of going by the pseudonym of "Khwezi" and having to flee her home-country to The Netherlands in fear of fellow women at the homefront.
In Tanzania, the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi Women's League had been deployed to barricade the likes of Aisha Rose Migiro, Malecela and another to kill their lawful aspirations for the presidency. In America, women wore purple hats to openly express their organised opposition to a Donald Trump presidential candidacy but still voted for other men in resentment and rejection of women total quality leadership in Hilary Rhodam Clinton. In England, women joined male hooligans to celebrate Iron Lady, Margeret Hilda Thatcher's death in protest of her world-class value-adding economic and most rare leadership stances! Women carried placards that denigrated her as a dead bitch as the flags flew at half-mast in honour of the departed undisputed heroine of the century acknowledged even by anti-white-anti Europe and the Americas! Anti- entire west extremists of Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe kind.
In Swaziland (Eswathini) women activists have remained silent on the rising palace suicides and escapes, the annual palace sex trafficking escapade known as the reed dance where King Mswati picks maids of his choice! And the 73 maidens who perished in a traffic accident being ferried to a sex trafficking venue in Swaziland. And while the girl-child goes into circumstantially forced abandonment of school due to poverty- lack of sanitary towels! Fir his 44th and 45th birthdays respectively, King Mswati 111 took delivery of a fleet of Limousins and a private Jet respectively. And paralyses international venues when he goes for international engagements such as The World Economic Forum in Cape Town where he takes his whole extended family including children and takes the entire hotel accommodation to himself. And yet there are multiple women organisations that have continued to draw donor-funding! Salaries and allowances for the betterment of women. Confirmed sex trafficking at The African Union! Surprisingly; these were the same women whom, with the same feminine resentful mouth, sang and danced placard-waving calling for women occupations of substance against patriarchy.
Whereas The Southern Africa Development Community and The African Union high sounding paper gender protocols! And The Decade for Women 2010-2020 proclamation on its calendar! The SADC Gaborone office is beneficiary to multiple free copies of The Botswana Daily News. This Southern African Development Community feminine talent has been left to rot, as the respective women continued to age with unexploited wisdom and were, therefore, truly destined for the grave. These are the immeasurable dimensions of The Khama-Masisi conflict. When two elephants fight, it was the grass that suffered! In this instance, Dorcus Makgato has seen and hurriedly ceased a most wonderful opportunity to sacrifice a woman and bravely carry the fellow feminine blood in her hands for patriarchical causes.
These two wise men must surely allow humility to take precedence and engage in the constructive talk! Constructive communication remains as the most critical element of presidential decorum! Communication marked by more listening skills than uncalculated inflammable utterances and behaviours maketh both the sitting and the retired Head of State! Prominent and growing African religion prophet, Dr. Samuel Hadebe, of The Revelation Church of God has taught on The Manner of Approach as a most critical element that brings together those deemed as wrong or most wrong! And those deemed as right or most right! With inappropriate manners of approach, they all would end up in the negative. A good manner of approach was never made to be a fits-all quality because it was of God. Deep understanding! Integrity! And good principle was never made for ordinary men and women! But for the extraordinary as such qualities were of God. In Botswana, we do not fight! But we listen and talk!
