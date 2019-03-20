Teachers to engage in a crippling strike

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has resolved to engage in a massive job action to protest the low wages that teachers are getting.In a press statement released on Monday ARTUZ said, "The Union will build momentum towards a crippling job action demanding a living wage and the ongoing sit-in by teachers to be sustained until we receive a living wage."ARTUZ also announced that it will stage district protests at the Public Service Commission offices countrywide protesting against deduction of leave days.Recently the Public Service Commission announced that it was cutting down the days of teachers who engaged in a job strike in February and about 10 200 teachers were affected.The Union further said it has noted that its members are panicking after a wave of gross human rights violations including abductions, torture, unlawful arrests, displacement, the militarization of schools.However, ARTUZ committed: "To defend the brand of ARTUZ against the State sponsored onslaught; to improve the security of our teachers and to sustain the fight for a living wage."ARTUZ recently broke ranks with other teachers Unions who negotiated a deal with the government and instructed teachers to go back to work. ARTUZ branded the Unions as sellouts.