Mnangagwa copying Cambodia's dictator?

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is an ardent follower of Pol Pot a dictator whose Khmer Rouge government led Cambodia from 1975 to 1979, Professor Jonathan Moyo has said.Pot was known for his blue scarf which he wore everywhere.Said Prof. Moyo, "Mnangagwa's voodoo idea of wearing a scarf everywhere and every time in all weather, is not new. The tacky fashion was started and popularised by POL POT, the notoriously vicious dictator and genocidal maniac whose footsteps Mnangagwa is following religiously!"In 2018 Prof. Moyo said Mnangagwa's scarf is a voodoo item. He also revealed that Mnangagwa is into black magic and spirit mediums.During Pot's reign, an estimated 1.5 to 2 million Cambodians died of starvation, execution, disease or overwork.He introduced a re-education process where former civil servants, doctors, teachers, and other professionals were stripped of their possessions and forced to toil in the fields.Those that complained about the work, concealed their rations or broke rules were usually tortured in a detention center, such as the infamous S-21, and then killed. During the Cambodian genocide, the bones of millions of people who died from malnutrition, overwork or inadequate health care also filled up mass graves across the country.Under Pol Pot, the state controlled all aspects of a person's life. Money, private property, jewelry, gambling, most reading material and religion were outlawed; agriculture was collectivized; children were taken from their homes and forced into the military; and strict rules governing sexual relations, vocabulary and clothing were laid down.