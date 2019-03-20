Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa copying Cambodia's dictator?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is an ardent follower of Pol Pot a dictator whose Khmer Rouge government led Cambodia from 1975 to 1979, Professor Jonathan Moyo has said.

Pot was known for his blue scarf which he wore everywhere.

Said Prof. Moyo, "Mnangagwa's voodoo idea of wearing a scarf everywhere and every time in all weather, is not new. The tacky fashion was started and popularised by POL POT, the notoriously vicious dictator and genocidal maniac whose footsteps Mnangagwa is following religiously!"

In 2018 Prof. Moyo said Mnangagwa's scarf is a voodoo item. He also revealed that Mnangagwa is into black magic and spirit mediums.

During Pot's reign, an estimated 1.5 to 2 million Cambodians died of starvation, execution, disease or overwork.

 He introduced a re-education process where former civil servants, doctors, teachers, and other professionals were stripped of their possessions and forced to toil in the fields.

Those that complained about the work, concealed their rations or broke rules were usually tortured in a detention center, such as the infamous S-21, and then killed. During the Cambodian genocide, the bones of millions of people who died from malnutrition, overwork or inadequate health care also filled up mass graves across the country.

Under Pol Pot, the state controlled all aspects of a person's life. Money, private property, jewelry, gambling, most reading material and religion were outlawed; agriculture was collectivized; children were taken from their homes and forced into the military; and strict rules governing sexual relations, vocabulary and clothing were laid down.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Top USA University honours Evan Mawarire

32 mins ago | 180 Views

Teachers to engage in a crippling strike

2 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Botswana! The sinking of Africa's democracy basket

2 hrs ago | 1731 Views

'RTGS$ a failed fraud' Tendai Biti says

2 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Confusion over number of cyclone victims in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 967 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa of civil unrest

2 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Division rock war veterans

3 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Gukurahundi symptom of nation formation, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Zimbabwe worse off under Mnangagwa - survey

3 hrs ago | 1307 Views

10 vie for MDC vice-presidency

3 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mayor storms out of prayer meeting

3 hrs ago | 1177 Views

1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement condemns arrests of Journalists and human rights activists

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Gonarezhou to reintroduce rhinos

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zinara under fire over huge wage bill

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Parties to Mnangagwa's dialogue to choose neutral convener

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Special prosecutor in no-show at Potraz boss trial

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF central committee member dies

3 hrs ago | 684 Views

In times like these, political posturing must give way

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chamisa's MP removed from remand

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Govt urged to set up missing persons database

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners decry poor diet

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Work starts on Rutenga- Sango Xai-Xai Highway

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Man murders, skins granny (71)

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Bosso sweat over trio

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Coventry challenges Zifa on stadium safety

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Gukurahundi Commission should be given a chance'

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Alternative currencies still legal tender in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

US, Canada surgeons honour Mtukudzi

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Diamonds to contribute $1bn a year

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

ZPC cancels $113m power tender

10 hrs ago | 1341 Views

'Nduna's claims on US$2m Zamco facility false'

10 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Fire at new Central Registry Building

10 hrs ago | 2081 Views

National Aids Council splurges fortune on executives' cars

10 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Man 'rapes' neighbour's daughter

10 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Mthuli Ncube scraps 2% tax on tobacco floors activities, normalcy returns

10 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Couple hires bouncers from SA to 'kidnap' cop

10 hrs ago | 2818 Views

'Zifa to improve on e-ticket system'

10 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for Sadc Solidarity Conference

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Econet goes full force in search of Cyclone Idai survivors

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

$30 million in unclaimed pension benefits lies idle

10 hrs ago | 534 Views

Machete murder at Bulawayo nightclub

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Bosso summon players over strike

10 hrs ago | 246 Views

Former Zinara bosses summoned to Parliament

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

Explain effects of sanctions to everyone, says Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

Club owner bashes DJ over payment

11 hrs ago | 315 Views

NMB Bank founder to pay back $1.1m

11 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zimbabwe govt out to promote new female condom

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

Japajapa convicted

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to build house for Cyclone Idai heroine

11 hrs ago | 941 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days