Top USA University honours Evan Mawarire

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
#ThisFlag leader Pastor Evan Mawarire has been admitted into the 18th cohort of Yale World Fellows Program.

The World Fellows program is Yale University's signature global leadership development initiative and a core element of Yale's ongoing commitment to internationalization.

Announcing the admission Mawarire said, "I'm most honored and thankful to be selected among only 16 emerging leaders globally for the 2019 Yale World Fellows program at Yale University. The challenges we face today mean we must seek new ways and new partnerships to bring change to our regions."

Each year, the University invites a group of exemplary practitioners from a wide range of fields and countries for an intensive four-month period of academic enrichment and leadership training.



Source - Byo24News

