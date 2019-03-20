'Mnangagwa got 33% of the Presidential vote'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Exiled former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed that he has evidence proving that President Emmerson Mnangagwa got only 33% in the 2018 Presidential elections.Official results announced by thje4 Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said Mnangagwa polled 50.8% ahead of MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa who got 44.3%.Said Prof. Moyo, "There's now incontrovertible evidence that Mnangagwa got just 33% of the presidential vote in the 30 July 2018 elections. Waiting for Luke Malaba to give the promised ‘FULLY DRESSED JUDGMENT' to be given ‘IN DUE COURSE'. And a can of worms will be opened!"When asked to produce the evidence Moyo said, "If they stole and it's a fact to accept, then it surely can't be game over. It's game on. There's waiting and waiting. Game-changing developments on the horizon. Watch the space!"MDC and its candidate Nelson Chamisa rejected the results of the 2018 Presidential vote and challenged them at the Constitutional Court.The matter was dismissed with costs by Justice Luke Malaba who said the applicant failed to provide evidence to back their petition.Chamisa had lined up a high profile team of lawyers including South Africa's Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu.