Zimbabwean haunts Duduzane Zuma

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The culpable homicide case against Duduzane Zuma kicked off in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Zuma faces one charge of culpable homicide and a count of negligent driving relating to a car crash on February 1, 2014, on the M1 highway in Gauteng.

The state has withdrawn count 2 against Zuma. That relates to the death of Nanke Mashaba. He now faces one count of culpable homicide for the death of Zimbabwean national Phumzile Dube.

On the day, he was driving his Porsche when it rear-ended a minibus taxi, resulting in the death of Dube.

Another passenger, Mashaba, who was injured in the accident, died in hospital several weeks later.

Source - Byo24News

