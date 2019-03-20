WATCH: Xenophobia begins in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Xenophobic attacks against foreigners in South Africa are reported to have resurfaced in some parts of KwaZulu Natal Province.A video that has surfaced on the internet shows foreigners being attacked and one man is heard speaking in Zulu saying foreigners are working and the locals are not working.On Monday South launched a national action plan to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and ethnic intolerance.It was launched by Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery at the St George Hotel in Irene during an event attended by civil society organisations and government officials.Watch the video below: