PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube meets SA investors

by Mandla Ndlovu

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has posted photos of himself meeting with South African investors at First Rand to mobilize support for a syndicated loan/Bond for Zimbabwe private sector.FirstRand Limited, also referred to as FirstRand Group is the holding company of FirstRand Bank, and is a financial services provider in South Africa.Zimbabwe has been looking for investors in different countries since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took office.In January Mnangagwa and Prof. Ncube led a delegation to EuroAsia where they met with investors.