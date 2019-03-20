News / National
PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube meets SA investors
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has posted photos of himself meeting with South African investors at First Rand to mobilize support for a syndicated loan/Bond for Zimbabwe private sector.
FirstRand Limited, also referred to as FirstRand Group is the holding company of FirstRand Bank, and is a financial services provider in South Africa.
Zimbabwe has been looking for investors in different countries since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took office.
In January Mnangagwa and Prof. Ncube led a delegation to EuroAsia where they met with investors.
Source - Byo24News