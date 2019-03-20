Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet responds to reports of pulling out of Chimanimani

by Mandla Ndlovu
Econet Wireless has dispelled rumours that it has pulled out of the Cyclone Idai hit Manicaland Province after allegations that ZANU PF had hijacked and politicized the distribution of food aid.

A statement issued by Fayaz King the Chief Operating Officer said, "Kindly be advised that we have 74 staff on the ground today 26/3/19. Our helicopters have done 15 trips as at 1300 hrs moving almost 30 tonnes of food of which 15 tonnes in 3 cars have gone to 3 orphanages this morning. Please be guided accordingly."

King responded after a shadowy investigative group Team Pachedu had asked him to confirm or dispel several reports they had received that Econet has pulled out Higher Life Foundation teams after ZANU-PF was fingered in grabbing control of the Cyclone Idai relief donations.

The below image had been circulating on social media since Monday.


After King had dispelled the rumours Team Pachedu said, "We had received an outcry by the people on the ground as well as Econet staffers. However, we had failed to get any official confirmation since yesterday evening. The most important thing now is that they have confirmed that Cyclone Idai victims are receiving help."



