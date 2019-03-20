Chamisa arrives in Botswana for diplomatic engagement

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has announced that he has arrived in the neighboring Botswana where he is engaging African leaders in solving the Zimbabwean crisis.Chamisa's visit comes a few weeks after he came from another similar mission in Ghana."I'm grateful for the warm welcome I have received in Gaborone where I'm currently visiting as part of our regional engagements as we seek an urgent solution to our challenges as Zimbabweans. We are part of the bigger African family, African counsel and support is fundamental." Chamisa said upon his arrival in Botswana.The 41-year-old leader also thanked Botswana and other neighbouring countries for assisting Zimbabwe during the trying times of Cyclone Idai."I'm also humbled by the kindness and empathy shown by our neighbours at a time of tragedy in Zimbabwe. We are one people and we share the burden of our challenges. That is why we engage and share counsel, helping us see the whole picture and our respective place and role in it."