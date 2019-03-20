Victoria Falls residents besiege Pick n Pay

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association (VIFACORA) has invited all Victoria Falls unemployed persons to congregate at the newly built Pick n Pay to guard against importation of employees from outside the tourism town.In a message circulated by VIFACORA, the organization said it is not engaging in a protest or demonstration but it is a process that will make sure local residents are employed."Good Day Victoria Falls Residents! We hear Pick and Pay is opening their Shop at the New Mall tomorrow 27 March 2019." Read the message. "We have not seen any adverts for the jobs available and believe they will be employing on the Doorsteps. Can all our Job Seekers be at Pick and Pay Doorsteps by 06h30 am and ensure that no one gets in unless they are interviewed first at the Doorsteps. This is not a March, Demo or protest but it is a procedure that Pick and Pay want used. NO ONE will enter that Shop other than The General Manager and his Branch Manager with the assumption that they will be coming to conduct Public Interviews. We all have an obligation to defend our Job Opportunities!"