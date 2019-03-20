Former Victoria Falls mayor freed

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Victoria Falls mayor Sifiso Mpofu who was arrested and found in possession of ivory was awarded temporary freedom after he was released on bail.Mpofu, 42, who was also found in possession of a loaded pistol tucked in his waistband was arrested alongside two of his accomplices Milton Sibindi, 47 and Phathiso Sibindi, 49.After their successive bid to get bail failed when they appeared at the Victoria Falls Magistrates' Courts, the trio through their lawyers Thulani Nkala of Dube and Nkala legal practitioners turned to the High Court for recourse.Judge Justice Martin Makonese granted each of them $500 bail accompanied by stringent conditions.The trio are facing charges of violating Section 82(1) of the Parks and Wildlife General Regulations Statutory Instrument 362/1990, as read with section 128(b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act, which criminalises unlawful possession of raw ivory.Eleven elephant tusks were recovered from the former mayor's home during the raid.