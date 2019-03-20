Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Confusion over 'fresh floods'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CONFUSION is reigning supreme in government amid conflicting signals over fresh flooding fears in Burma Valley,  Manicaland.

Following reports that Manyera Dam wall in Burma Valley had weakened, and could give in to the high volumes of water, the ministry of Information issued a warning on Sunday - on behalf of the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) - to residents of the area to evacuate to higher ground.

Government also issued another warning to Masvingo residents to evacuate following reports of a possible volcano erupting in Bikita.

But before the end of day Sunday, the cautionary statements were withdrawn, with government saying the reports were misleading.

"Good news. We have been informed that checks by engineers have confirmed that both Witchood and Manyera dams are structurally safe. The earlier cautionary announcement is withdrawn. We thank the agencies for acting on this in a timely manner and avoided unnecessary disruption," the ministry tweeted again.

The CPU also weighed in saying the volcano fears in Bikita were misleading as there was a rock fall in Mapadza Mountain which caused smoking.

According to the directorate, a large rock weighing 10 to 15 tonnes fell on Saturday causing some houses on the foot of the mountain to crack.

With regards Manyere Dam, the directorate said while the reservoir had been spilling ever since Cyclone Idai, the dam wall was intact and safe.

With the CPU and Information ministry frantically trying to retract their earlier statements, the ministry of Local Government has added to the confusion.

Local Government minister July Moyo said engineers from the ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement visited Manyere Dam and gathered that it had been partly damaged and that plans were underway to evacuate about 37 families staying on the downstream of the dam.

"We gathered that part of the dam wall was damaged, but reports indicate that water levels are now going down," Moyo said.

"We are now in discussion with people responsible for planning and resettlement to organise that the families staying in the downstream area of the dam are moved upstream. Anything can happen in future and it is important to take the necessary precaution measures," said Moyo.

The confusion has enlisted angry reactions from members of the general public who are accusing government of raising false alarm before verifying facts.

Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo was scathing in his assessment of government's reaction, describing it as irresponsible.

"As government, you must learn to look before you leap. It's a criminal offence to shout ‘fire' in a theatre when you don't know for a fact that there's a fire.

"On what basis did you make your original notification, calling on the community to evacuate to higher ground? Irresponsible!" charged Moyo on Twitter.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Decriminalising AIDS spreaders Is brutal and an assault to humanity

51 mins ago | 114 Views

Preacher heaps praises on Mnangagwa, Mayor storms out

1 hr ago | 489 Views

Zanu-PF grabs cyclone aid

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Review policies on access to IDs, Parliament told

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Teacher fired for impregnating student appeals to Supreme Court

1 hr ago | 364 Views

EU provides helicopter for Cyclone Idai relief operation

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Proposed teachers' council faces challenge

1 hr ago | 124 Views

National events postponed after Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Matemadanda comes under attack

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's foreign trips misplaced

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Audit exposes HCC swindle

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor freed

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Victoria Falls residents besiege Pick n Pay

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Chamisa arrives in Botswana for diplomatic engagement

2 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Econet responds to reports of pulling out of Chimanimani

2 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mnangagwa's abuse of Ndebele leaders condemned

3 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Woman eaten by dogs

4 hrs ago | 18069 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube meets SA investors

5 hrs ago | 2389 Views

WATCH: Xenophobia begins in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 11192 Views

A male birth control pill has just passed human safety tests

5 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Zimbabwean haunts Duduzane Zuma

5 hrs ago | 2551 Views

'Mnangagwa got 33% of the Presidential vote'

6 hrs ago | 9230 Views

Top USA University honours Evan Mawarire

7 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Mnangagwa copying Cambodia's dictator?

7 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Teachers to engage in a crippling strike

8 hrs ago | 3671 Views

Botswana! The sinking of Africa's democracy basket

9 hrs ago | 4658 Views

'RTGS$ a failed fraud' Tendai Biti says

9 hrs ago | 4324 Views

Confusion over number of cyclone victims in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa of civil unrest

9 hrs ago | 7445 Views

Division rock war veterans

9 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Gukurahundi symptom of nation formation, says Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Zimbabwe worse off under Mnangagwa - survey

9 hrs ago | 3279 Views

10 vie for MDC vice-presidency

9 hrs ago | 2661 Views

Mayor storms out of prayer meeting

9 hrs ago | 2431 Views

1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement condemns arrests of Journalists and human rights activists

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gonarezhou to reintroduce rhinos

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zinara under fire over huge wage bill

9 hrs ago | 899 Views

Parties to Mnangagwa's dialogue to choose neutral convener

9 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Special prosecutor in no-show at Potraz boss trial

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF central committee member dies

9 hrs ago | 1313 Views

In times like these, political posturing must give way

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's MP removed from remand

9 hrs ago | 475 Views

Govt urged to set up missing persons database

9 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners decry poor diet

9 hrs ago | 384 Views

Work starts on Rutenga- Sango Xai-Xai Highway

9 hrs ago | 428 Views

Man murders, skins granny (71)

9 hrs ago | 942 Views

Bosso sweat over trio

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Coventry challenges Zifa on stadium safety

9 hrs ago | 449 Views

'Gukurahundi Commission should be given a chance'

9 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days