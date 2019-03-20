Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Proposed teachers' council faces challenge

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE combative Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has warned that it will take government head on on the proposed Teaching Profession Council (TPC), which seeks to regulate and set standards for teachers in the country.

In a statement yesterday, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) said the Council faced a number of legal challenges that would render it unworkable.

According to the proposed council, members of the teaching profession in government institutions are employed by the Civil Service Commission and that the Commission together with the Public Service ministry will be involved in disciplinary issues of teachers.

"A legal challenge will therefore arise since members in the teaching profession are employees of the government under the Civil Service Commission.

"As the employer, the commission will have a legitimate interest in wanting to discipline its employees.

"This is a recognised right of an employer at labour law.

"There is therefore a real risk of lack of independence and genuine self-regulation on the part of the TPC as long as the Civil Service Commission will remain the employer.

"The commission may not ascribe the disciplinary role fully to the TPC.  It may want to be involved thus rendering the TPC subservient to the commission," Artuz said.

Under the TPC, teachers will apply for registration before being issued with a teaching practice certificate.

The proposed changes are contained in the TPC Bill which is expected to provide for the regulation of educators, their practice and professional conduct.

According to Artuz, the issue of funding of the TPC as well as the manner in which the commission will be constituted also present legal challenges.

"During the outreach meetings, one source of the funding for the TPC which was widely proposed was members' subscriptions.

"However, there is a risk that some members may be unwilling to fund the TPC through their income.

"They may mount arguable challenges to that proposal up to the Constitutional Court on property rights considerations.

"However, the possibility that the TPC may not be entirely independent will always afford unwilling members an avenue of resisting to pay subscriptions to the TPC," Artuz said further.

It cited the already existing National Education Advisory Board and Regional Education Advisory Boards which were established under the Education Act (Chapter 25:04).

In terms of the TPC Bill that is currently before Parliament: "A person shall apply to the Council for registration as a teacher in the prescribed manner and form upon payment of the prescribed fee".

It also provides that the TPC may, within 30 days of receipt of an application "grant or reject the application".

"The Council shall, where it rejects an application under subsection (2), inform the applicant, in writing, and give the reasons for the rejection.

"A person aggrieved with a decision of the Council may, appeal within 30 days of service of the decision… to the minister.

"A person aggrieved with a decision of the minister may, within 30 days of service of the decision, appeal to the High Court," the TPC Bill reads in part.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Decriminalising AIDS spreaders Is brutal and an assault to humanity

51 mins ago | 113 Views

Preacher heaps praises on Mnangagwa, Mayor storms out

1 hr ago | 487 Views

Zanu-PF grabs cyclone aid

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Review policies on access to IDs, Parliament told

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Teacher fired for impregnating student appeals to Supreme Court

1 hr ago | 364 Views

EU provides helicopter for Cyclone Idai relief operation

1 hr ago | 180 Views

National events postponed after Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Matemadanda comes under attack

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's foreign trips misplaced

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Confusion over 'fresh floods'

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Audit exposes HCC swindle

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor freed

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Victoria Falls residents besiege Pick n Pay

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Chamisa arrives in Botswana for diplomatic engagement

2 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Econet responds to reports of pulling out of Chimanimani

2 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mnangagwa's abuse of Ndebele leaders condemned

3 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Woman eaten by dogs

4 hrs ago | 18066 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube meets SA investors

5 hrs ago | 2388 Views

WATCH: Xenophobia begins in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 11186 Views

A male birth control pill has just passed human safety tests

5 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Zimbabwean haunts Duduzane Zuma

5 hrs ago | 2551 Views

'Mnangagwa got 33% of the Presidential vote'

6 hrs ago | 9227 Views

Top USA University honours Evan Mawarire

7 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Mnangagwa copying Cambodia's dictator?

7 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Teachers to engage in a crippling strike

8 hrs ago | 3671 Views

Botswana! The sinking of Africa's democracy basket

9 hrs ago | 4658 Views

'RTGS$ a failed fraud' Tendai Biti says

9 hrs ago | 4324 Views

Confusion over number of cyclone victims in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa of civil unrest

9 hrs ago | 7444 Views

Division rock war veterans

9 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Gukurahundi symptom of nation formation, says Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Zimbabwe worse off under Mnangagwa - survey

9 hrs ago | 3279 Views

10 vie for MDC vice-presidency

9 hrs ago | 2661 Views

Mayor storms out of prayer meeting

9 hrs ago | 2431 Views

1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement condemns arrests of Journalists and human rights activists

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gonarezhou to reintroduce rhinos

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zinara under fire over huge wage bill

9 hrs ago | 899 Views

Parties to Mnangagwa's dialogue to choose neutral convener

9 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Special prosecutor in no-show at Potraz boss trial

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF central committee member dies

9 hrs ago | 1312 Views

In times like these, political posturing must give way

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's MP removed from remand

9 hrs ago | 475 Views

Govt urged to set up missing persons database

9 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners decry poor diet

9 hrs ago | 384 Views

Work starts on Rutenga- Sango Xai-Xai Highway

9 hrs ago | 428 Views

Man murders, skins granny (71)

9 hrs ago | 942 Views

Bosso sweat over trio

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Coventry challenges Zifa on stadium safety

9 hrs ago | 449 Views

'Gukurahundi Commission should be given a chance'

9 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days