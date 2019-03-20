Latest News Editor's Choice


Luphahla replaced by Jairos Tapera as TelOne head coach

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Jairos Tapera has been appointed TelOne head coach

He replaces Joel Lupahla who was the head coach last season, and who is now assuming the role of Technical Manager at the club.

Luphahla worked hard to make TelOne Football Club promoted into the Premier Soccer League end of last year from Central Region Division One. He is being relegated because does not have some qualification which the national team coach also doesn't have.

The club's president Lloyd Mutetwa confirmed the development in a statement.



