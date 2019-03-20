'Army killings tainted Zimbabwe's image' EU says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Head of the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen said the violent crackdown on civilians by the state in August 2018 and January 2019 was a setback in the re-engagement process between Europe and Zimbabwe.Olkkonen was addressing journalists at Quill club on Monday."The violence in August and January was a setback for our relations, and we will not shy away from this. It was also a problem for Zimbabwe's reputation in Europe - and we need to talk about this, also with the Government. There can't be impunity." He said.Olkkonen took the opportunity to explain that the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are not affecting citizens."We are right in the conversation...Sanctions? Restrictive measures? We only have restrictive measures, not sanctions, against two people, one company, plus arms embargo, so they have no effect on general Zimbabwean population."President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been calling for the removal of sanctions which were imposed by the European Union and the United States of America at the turn of the millennium.