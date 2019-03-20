Latest News Editor's Choice


Latest on Baba Jukwa's military regalia trial

by Mandla Ndlovu
Former Sunday Mail Editor Edmund Kudzayi pleaded not guilty to charges of contravening section 32 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act through possessing a camouflage umbrella when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Victoria Mashamba on Tuesday.

He was represented by Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Giving an update on the case Kudzayi said, "Great show by Obey Shava of ZLHR. His argument was simple enough: camouflage uniform is defined in statute as wearable apparel and further specified in the Defence Act. A cup with a camouflage pattern is not wearable, nor is an umbrella. The State has asked for more time."

Kudzayi was arrested in February after being found with an umbrella that has the same colours as the Zimbabwe National Army in his car.

He rose to prominence when he got arrested 2014 on suspicions he was the faceless Facebook character known as Baba Jukwa that revealed secrets of on Zanu PF power struggles.

He was later acquitted of the charges.

Kudzayi was appointed by Ex-cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo at the helm of Sunday Mail but his stars began to diminish when Prof. Moyo was moved to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.



Source - Byo24News

