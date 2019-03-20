Latest News Editor's Choice


Sydney Malunga's son blasts ZANU PF over Cyclone Idai

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Executive Director of Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) Siphosami Malunga says ZANU PF cares about its conquest and retention of power by hook or crook and never about the generality of Zimbabweans.

Malunga was commenting on the reports by private media that the ruling party had hijacked the distribution of food aid to victims of Cyclone Idai in Manicaland.

"The media reports and video footage about the manipulation of the Cyclone relief clearly suggests that ZANU PF has crossed the line When will Zimbabweans realise that Zanu cares only about its few leaders at the top and that the entire machinery is set up to win and retain power by all means and to use that power to primitively accumulate wealth and forage state resources for its officials and their families," Malunga said.

On Tuesday Newsday reported that when their crew visited some wards in Chimanimani villagers were assembled ostensibly to receive food aid from the distribution centre, some ruling party activists were leading the chanting of slogans and ZANU PF cars were seen carrying food aid.

"It has no heart for Zimbabweans, no conscience for people's suffering, no commitment to national prosperity, no desire to change. Just greed, avarice, callousness, power hunger and a voracious appetite to eat everything in Zimbabwe including its people. If it is not stopped, there will soon be nothing left to eat." Malunga added.

Malunga is the son of the late struggle stalwart Sydney Malunga.
 



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days