PHOTO: Strive masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

by Mandla Ndlovu

Econet Wireless Boss Strive Masiyiwa has formally filed his application to sue South Africa based businessman Mutumwa Mawere over defamation of character.Mawere is being sued together with Rutendo Benson Matinyarare and Pardon Gambakwe.The lawyers representing Masiyiwa and Econet wrote a letter to the respondents in January saying the trio published Youtube videos that were defaming the Applicants. The letter instructed the respondents to pull down the videos by no later than 7 January."Should you fail to take the steps set out above our clients have instructed us to proceed with a damages claim against you for the amount of R20 000 000,00." The letter further added.