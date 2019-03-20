PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Nelson Chamisa met the Past President of Botswana Lt General Seretse Khama Ian Khama on Tuesday in Gaborone.Chamisa is on a diplomatic offensive to rally regional leaders to assist in the resolution of the Zimbabwean crisis.Said Chamisa, "I had a hugely enriching engagement with H.E Ian Khama, the former President of the Republic of Botswana. So fulfilling to tap and drink from this well of wisdom. Fixing African problems to make all African countries citadels of democracy and prosperity is key."Chamisa was recently in Ghana on a similar diplomatic offensive.