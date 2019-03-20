Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Nelson Chamisa met the Past President of Botswana Lt General Seretse Khama Ian Khama on Tuesday in Gaborone.

Chamisa is on a diplomatic offensive to rally regional leaders to assist in the resolution of the Zimbabwean crisis.

Said Chamisa, "I had a hugely enriching engagement with H.E Ian Khama, the former President of the Republic of Botswana. So fulfilling to tap and drink from this well of wisdom. Fixing African problems to make all African countries citadels of democracy and prosperity is key."


Chamisa was recently in Ghana on a similar diplomatic offensive.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

5 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

14 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

20 mins ago | 71 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

21 mins ago | 27 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

21 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

30 mins ago | 50 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

30 mins ago | 73 Views

Red flag raised over Zinara's 'special projects'

31 mins ago | 26 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

32 mins ago | 27 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

33 mins ago | 71 Views

Teachers question TPC source of funding

34 mins ago | 37 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

34 mins ago | 66 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

35 mins ago | 49 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

35 mins ago | 68 Views

Top DJ found dead

36 mins ago | 168 Views

30 families face displacement from Zimplats tailings dam

37 mins ago | 36 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

37 mins ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

38 mins ago | 63 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

39 mins ago | 130 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

39 mins ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

40 mins ago | 97 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

41 mins ago | 65 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

42 mins ago | 211 Views

Cont Mhlanga to unveil Amakhosi Theatre unit

43 mins ago | 27 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

43 mins ago | 59 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

44 mins ago | 34 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

45 mins ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

45 mins ago | 47 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

46 mins ago | 43 Views

School promotes online forex trading

46 mins ago | 40 Views

'Free the last colony' Mnangagwa speaks on Western Sahara

47 mins ago | 26 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

48 mins ago | 39 Views

Road to Beira now open

48 mins ago | 57 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

49 mins ago | 52 Views

Education ministry acts on Cyclone Idai

50 mins ago | 27 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

51 mins ago | 96 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

52 mins ago | 47 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

53 mins ago | 61 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

54 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

54 mins ago | 58 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

55 mins ago | 46 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

56 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

60 mins ago | 74 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 223 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

11 hrs ago | 4656 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days