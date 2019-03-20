Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
OVER a year after his removal from power, former President Robert Mugabe's shadow continues to loom large at regional level, as his political influence in the country seems to be waning by each passing day.

Regional power bloc Sadc, is holding a solidarity conference as part of efforts to push for the independence of Western Sahara whose territory is currently occupied by Morocco.

Sources attending the conference jointly hosted by South Africa and Namibia said a clip of Mugabe lashing out at Morocco's occupation of the Western Sahara was played before the start of proceedings.

"A video clip of former President Mugabe, lashing out at Morocco's colonial tendencies in Western Sahara, was played before the start of proceedings. It was a clip of Mugabe's reacting angrily at Morocco's admission into the African Union (AU).

"Mugabe is still respected even though he is no longer in power. His ideas continue to influence regional politics on the continent and in the region," NewZimbabwe.com heard.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba confirmed that indeed Mugabe's ideas continue to be held in high esteem across the continent.

"There is nothing unusual about it. SADR is regarded as the last colony on the continent, Zanu-PF is a liberation movement and so is the Porisario Front.

"There was indeed a slot for a video and it was played. His (Mugabe's) ideas are held in high regard and they continue to influence us that's why we have the land reform program," Charamba said South Africa.

Mugabe was forced out of power after a military coup in November 2017 paving way for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to rise to the throne two weeks after he had been fired as Vice President.

As if this was not enough, Mugabe's former Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi is also attending the conference as a "Special Guest" to the conference organisers, it was learnt.

Mumbengegwi is Zanu-PF secretary for external affairs and pictures showed him interacting with South African International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

At the time Morocco was re-admitted in January 2017, Zimbabwean officials attending an AU conference in Addis Ababa were clear Mugabe did not support the move.

"If Morocco wants to be a member of the African Union, it has to accede to the principles of the African Union," an official was quoted as having said.

"They have to accept the boundaries that were there at independence, and those boundaries show the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) and Morocco as distinct, sovereign territories."

However, Morocco was admitted despite Mugabe's protestations, amid reports the North African country had used its oil wealth to arm-twist African leaders to accept its return to the AU fold.

The fall-out between Zimbabwe and Morocco spilled into Mugabe's bid to have the Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi elected as United Nations World Tourism Authority (UNWTO) secretary general. Morocco, which at the time was one of a few African countries which held a vote went against Zimbabwe and in the process influenced other countries such as Tunisia to do the same.

"Then there was the Morocco factor. Morocco did not like Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe was opposed to its readmission to the African Union, until it frees Saharawi," state media reported.

Georgian Zurab Pololikashvili won the poll.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

5 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

14 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

20 mins ago | 71 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

21 mins ago | 27 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

21 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

30 mins ago | 50 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

30 mins ago | 73 Views

Red flag raised over Zinara's 'special projects'

31 mins ago | 26 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

32 mins ago | 27 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

33 mins ago | 71 Views

Teachers question TPC source of funding

34 mins ago | 37 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

34 mins ago | 66 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

35 mins ago | 49 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

35 mins ago | 68 Views

Top DJ found dead

36 mins ago | 168 Views

30 families face displacement from Zimplats tailings dam

37 mins ago | 36 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

37 mins ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

38 mins ago | 63 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

39 mins ago | 130 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

39 mins ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

40 mins ago | 97 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

41 mins ago | 65 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

42 mins ago | 211 Views

Cont Mhlanga to unveil Amakhosi Theatre unit

43 mins ago | 27 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

43 mins ago | 59 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

44 mins ago | 34 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

45 mins ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

45 mins ago | 47 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

46 mins ago | 43 Views

School promotes online forex trading

46 mins ago | 40 Views

'Free the last colony' Mnangagwa speaks on Western Sahara

47 mins ago | 26 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

48 mins ago | 39 Views

Road to Beira now open

48 mins ago | 57 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

49 mins ago | 52 Views

Education ministry acts on Cyclone Idai

50 mins ago | 27 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

51 mins ago | 96 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

52 mins ago | 47 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

53 mins ago | 61 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

54 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

54 mins ago | 58 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

55 mins ago | 46 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

56 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

60 mins ago | 74 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

1 hr ago | 300 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

1 hr ago | 833 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 223 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

11 hrs ago | 4656 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days