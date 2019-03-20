Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has completed the construction of a Dry Port Facility at Walvis Bay in Namibia in a move expected to boost trade and bilateral relations between the two countries.This was said by Namibian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Balbina Daes Pienaar during her country's 29th Independence anniversary celebrations held in Harare yesterday."To date, over 25 Memorandums of Understanding and agreements were signed between the two countries of which most are implemented and well on track. Of particular importance is the completion of the Dry Port Facility by the Government of Zimbabwe at the Port of Walvis Bay in Namibia and soon to be commissioned by His Excellency President Mnangagwa."The Dry Port Facility is aimed at improving trade between the two countries and to ease movement of goods and services through Walvis Bay, a strategically located logistics hub in the Southern African region," she said.She said mutual relationship between the two countries was yielding results since the establishment of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation in 1992."On bilateral matters, noteworthy growth in the mutual relationship between Zimbabwe and Namibia is observed since the establishment of JPCC, and yielding tangible results in various fields such as Tourism, Defence, Diplomatic Cooperation, Agriculture, Trade and Investment, Higher Education, Science and Engineering, ICT, Information, Media and Broadcasting, Women Affairs, Gender, Arts and Culture, Sports and SME Development among others," said Ambassador Pienaar.She said Namibia is fast growing and urged the people of Zimbabwe to consider investing in the "Land of the Brave" in various areas."Namibia is fast growing and I urge you all here to not to hesitate to visit the 'Land of the Brave' today and be brave enough to sow your own seeds in your areas of expertise. Simply put, I am inviting you to explore the conducive trade and investment opportunities in Namibia."Ambassador Pienaar commended President Mnangagwa for the re-engagement process with the international community and urged all stakeholders to support the process in national interest."Namibia applaud President Mnangagwa for the vigorous process of engagement and re-engagement of the international community, as well on the well-thought process of national dialogue launched recently. "Continue supporting the process in the best interest of the nation at large."She reiterated her country's call for the lifting of illegal Western sanctions on Zimbabwe.