Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe has completed the construction of a Dry Port Facility at Walvis Bay in Namibia in a move expected to boost trade and bilateral relations between the two countries.

This was said by Namibian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Balbina Daes Pienaar during her country's 29th Independence anniversary celebrations held in Harare yesterday.

"To date, over 25 Memorandums of Understanding and agreements were signed between the two countries of which most are implemented and well on track. Of particular importance is the completion of the Dry Port Facility by the Government of Zimbabwe at the Port of Walvis Bay in Namibia and soon to be commissioned by His Excellency President Mnangagwa.

"The Dry Port Facility is aimed at improving trade between the two countries and to ease movement of goods and services through Walvis Bay, a strategically located logistics hub in the Southern African region," she said.

She said mutual relationship between the two countries was yielding results since the establishment of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation in 1992.

"On bilateral matters, noteworthy growth in the mutual relationship between Zimbabwe and Namibia is observed since the establishment of JPCC, and yielding tangible results in various fields such as Tourism, Defence, Diplomatic Cooperation, Agriculture, Trade and Investment, Higher Education, Science and Engineering, ICT, Information, Media and Broadcasting, Women Affairs, Gender, Arts and Culture, Sports and SME Development among others," said Ambassador Pienaar.

She said Namibia is fast growing and urged the people of Zimbabwe to consider investing in the "Land of the Brave" in various areas.

"Namibia is fast growing and I urge you all here to not to hesitate to visit the 'Land of the Brave' today and be brave enough to sow your own seeds in your areas of expertise. Simply put, I am inviting you to explore the conducive trade and investment opportunities in Namibia."

Ambassador Pienaar commended President Mnangagwa for the re-engagement process with the international community and urged all stakeholders to support the process in national interest.

"Namibia applaud President Mnangagwa for the vigorous process of engagement and re-engagement of the international community, as well on the well-thought process of national dialogue launched recently. "Continue supporting the process in the best interest of the nation at large."

She reiterated her country's call for the lifting of illegal Western sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

8 mins ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

16 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

22 mins ago | 133 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

23 mins ago | 40 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

24 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

32 mins ago | 62 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

32 mins ago | 86 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

35 mins ago | 30 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

36 mins ago | 80 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

36 mins ago | 70 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

37 mins ago | 26 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

37 mins ago | 53 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

38 mins ago | 72 Views

Top DJ found dead

39 mins ago | 181 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

40 mins ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

40 mins ago | 69 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

41 mins ago | 148 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

41 mins ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

42 mins ago | 103 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

43 mins ago | 67 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

45 mins ago | 224 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

46 mins ago | 62 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

46 mins ago | 38 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

47 mins ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

47 mins ago | 53 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

48 mins ago | 45 Views

School promotes online forex trading

49 mins ago | 42 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

50 mins ago | 42 Views

Road to Beira now open

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

51 mins ago | 57 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

53 mins ago | 99 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

54 mins ago | 47 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

55 mins ago | 63 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

57 mins ago | 60 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

58 mins ago | 48 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

58 mins ago | 63 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

1 hr ago | 307 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

1 hr ago | 879 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 225 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

11 hrs ago | 4672 Views

Sydney Malunga's son blasts ZANU PF over Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Latest on Baba Jukwa's military regalia trial

13 hrs ago | 3471 Views

'Army killings tainted Zimbabwe's image' EU says

14 hrs ago | 3745 Views

Saving forests through bio-digesters in rural households in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 900 Views

Manchester United to offer Solskjaer permanent deal - reports

15 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Five soccer stadiums you simply have to experience

15 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Switzerland extends $2 million to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

15 hrs ago | 466 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days