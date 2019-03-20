ZACC objections window closed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Parliament yesterday closed the window for members of the public to raise objections against candidates nominated for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioners posts.At least 133 people from different backgrounds were nominated for the public interview.In an interview, Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda confirmed that they were no longer accepting objections after the close of business yesterday."We have been receiving objections and today is the closing date for receiving objections, before we move to the next stage," he said."But I cannot disclose the figure on the objections we have received at the moment."In terms of the law, the Parliamentary Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSROs) is mandated to invite objections from the public before it conducts public interviews with the nominees."We are going to submit the objections that we have received to the sub-committee for considerations and make necessary recommendations to the CSROs," said Mr Chokuda adding that the final list would be published in the newspapers inviting successful candidates to appear in Parliament for interviews.It is, however, procedural for Parliament to investigate allegations against the ZACC nominees before the public interviews. Once the public interviews are done, then the 133 candidates' list will be whittled to 12 names which will be forwarded to President Mnangagwa for consideration. Only 10 commissioners will be appointed.A team of investigators from the ZACC has submitted an adverse report to Parliament on 16 candidates that were nominated for the public interviews.The adverse report dated March 21, 2019 was handed to Mr Chokuda's office last week.The 16 candidates include Mr Denford Chirindo, Dr Catherine Muchechetere, Mrs Christina Fundira, Mr Boyana Ndou, Dr Nanette Silikhuni, Dr Onesmus Nyaude, Mr Smile Dube, Mr Never Katiyo, Mr Albert Mandizha, Mr Geoffrey Nyarota, Mr Mehluli Tshuma and Ms Caroline Chigumira.