Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

by Staff reporter
Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect on allegations of stealing two taxis in separate incidents in Harare. The suspect (name withheld) from Dzivaresekwa 1 in Harare, was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Vehicle Theft Squad.

CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrest on Monday.

"The suspect was arrested for two counts of theft of motor vehicles," she said.

"On the first count, on February 21 at around 1pm, the suspect approached the complainant, who operates his Toyota Raum as a pirate taxi and was parked at Fourth Street rank, Harare. "He hired him to New Cranborne in Harare for a fare of $7.

"The suspect promised to pay upon arrival at his friend's house in Cranborne. When they arrived at the intended destination, they both disembarked from the motor vehicle and the complainant left the car keys on the ignition port, heading to a nearby house where the suspect was to collect the fare."

Det Insp Chinho said the suspect later sneaked out of the house and went back to the vehicle before driving off. A report was made to the police.

She said on the second incident, which occurred on March 10, the suspect hired another complainant who operates a Honda Fit as a pirate taxi in Dzivaresekwa to a party in the same suburb. It is alleged that the suspect indicated that he wanted to collect some crates of beer at Tashinga Housing Cooperative in Dzivaresekwa.

"Along the way, the suspect indicated that they had arrived at the intended destination where he wanted to collect the crates of beer and the complainant stopped the motor vehicle," said Det Insp Chinho.

The complainant disembarked, intending to relieve himself, leaving the keys on the ignition port whilst the suspect was still inside the motor vehicle. The suspect took advantage of the situation, jumped onto the driver's seat and drove off, leaving the complainant at the scene."

Det Insp Chinho said police later received information that there was a Toyota Raum which was being stripped at a car park in Dzivaresekwa 2, and went to the scene, leading to his arrest.

Source - the herald

