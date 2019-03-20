Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF will neither lose sleep nor be intimidated by the recent rantings of Saviour Kasukuwere and his G40 cabal that they are ready to take the party head-on, a Politburo member has said.

Speaking during an interface with war veterans, war collaborators and detainees in Bindura last week, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Victor Matemadanda said G40 members like Jonathan Moyo should not fool themselves by thinking they are greater schemers than Zanu-PF.

"Kasukuwere is saying it will be rough; to who?" he asked.

"As a party, we will not lose sleep or be disturbed from making babies by a goat which is rubbing its body against the bedroom walls. Kasukuwere is a hopeless man and there is nothing he can do to the party.

"Professor Jonathan Moyo thinks he is a great schemer. Let us see him scheme while out there in the cold, outside the country.

"Once you are beaten and driven out of the village and you tell yourself that you are going to scheme, what are you going to scheme, don't fool yourself.

"They are now saying we have the likes of Mutumwa Mawere. Since you are a professor, why you can't just write educational curriculum for schools and tertiary institutions where you belong because politics is our game."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

1 min ago | 0 Views

ZACC objections window closed

2 mins ago | 0 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Potraz boss temporarily gets passport back

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zesa starts fixing damage from Cyclone Idai

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

10 mins ago | 48 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

10 mins ago | 31 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

11 mins ago | 75 Views

Mutambi to feature Macheso

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

21 mins ago | 47 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

10 hrs ago | 4106 Views

Sydney Malunga's son blasts ZANU PF over Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Latest on Baba Jukwa's military regalia trial

12 hrs ago | 3086 Views

'Army killings tainted Zimbabwe's image' EU says

13 hrs ago | 3531 Views

Saving forests through bio-digesters in rural households in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 850 Views

Manchester United to offer Solskjaer permanent deal - reports

14 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Five soccer stadiums you simply have to experience

14 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Switzerland extends $2 million to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

Luphahla replaced by Jairos Tapera as TelOne head coach

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Decriminalising AIDS spreaders Is brutal and an assault to humanity

16 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Preacher heaps praises on Mnangagwa, Mayor storms out

17 hrs ago | 3170 Views

Zanu-PF grabs cyclone aid

17 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Review policies on access to IDs, Parliament told

17 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Teacher fired for impregnating student appeals to Supreme Court

17 hrs ago | 2126 Views

EU provides helicopter for Cyclone Idai relief operation

17 hrs ago | 742 Views

Proposed teachers' council faces challenge

17 hrs ago | 535 Views

National events postponed after Cyclone Idai

17 hrs ago | 216 Views

Matemadanda comes under attack

17 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's foreign trips misplaced

17 hrs ago | 706 Views

Confusion over 'fresh floods'

17 hrs ago | 906 Views

Audit exposes HCC swindle

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor freed

17 hrs ago | 298 Views

Victoria Falls residents besiege Pick n Pay

17 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Chamisa arrives in Botswana for diplomatic engagement

17 hrs ago | 3438 Views

Econet responds to reports of pulling out of Chimanimani

18 hrs ago | 4662 Views

Mnangagwa's abuse of Ndebele leaders condemned

18 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Woman eaten by dogs

20 hrs ago | 19804 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube meets SA investors

20 hrs ago | 3383 Views

WATCH: Xenophobia begins in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 21765 Views

A male birth control pill has just passed human safety tests

20 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Zimbabwean haunts Duduzane Zuma

21 hrs ago | 3938 Views

'Mnangagwa got 33% of the Presidential vote'

21 hrs ago | 15451 Views

Top USA University honours Evan Mawarire

22 hrs ago | 3449 Views

Mnangagwa copying Cambodia's dictator?

23 hrs ago | 3040 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days