Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Education ministry acts on Cyclone Idai

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
Government is conducting a rapid assessment of the extent of the destruction caused by Cyclone Idai, which left several school infrastructure destroyed, swept away learners and teachers in Chimanimani and Chipinge recently.

Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Mrs Tumisang Thabela said 51 schools were affected in Manicaland while 10 schools were destroyed in Masvingo.

She said the ministry has already dispatched a team to assess the damage and see how learning could be restored in the affected areas, which have become inaccessible.

"Our provincial structures, led by provincial education directors, are on the ground assessing the damage at the affected schools," said Mrs Thabela in an interview with Zimpapers Television Network on Friday.

"The current figures of the schools destroyed are tentative as some of the affected areas are still inaccessible because roads and bridges were totally decimated."

Mrs Thabela said it might take some time to come up with a true picture of the impact of the Cyclone Idai. The ministry, she said, had no problems in restoring normal learning in areas not affected by the effects of the cyclone.

"Our challenge is how to restore normal teaching in the affected areas," she said.

"For those that were affected like St Charles Lwanga High School, which we had to deviate its calendar, we are working on how we can quickly repair structures and teaching material that could have been lost during the cyclone disaster.

"After the rapid assessment we will be informed on how we can prioritise our responses to the carnage looking at what we can do in the short, medium and long term."

Mrs Thabela said her ministry was also working with other Government agencies under the multi-ministerial arms led by the Ministry of Local Government in their response to the damage caused by the cyclone.

"We are trying to work on providing psycho-social support, gender and disability sensitive material for the affected. When we talk about counselling in this case it has to go beyond learners. We have to also counsel the parents because the trauma does not just end with learners."

Mrs Thabela said in the meantime the ministry is putting in place temporary learning space for the affected schools.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

1 min ago | 0 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

2 mins ago | 1 Views

ZACC objections window closed

3 mins ago | 1 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Potraz boss temporarily gets passport back

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zesa starts fixing damage from Cyclone Idai

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

10 mins ago | 13 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

11 mins ago | 54 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

11 mins ago | 33 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

11 mins ago | 81 Views

Mutambi to feature Macheso

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

22 mins ago | 49 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

10 hrs ago | 4114 Views

Sydney Malunga's son blasts ZANU PF over Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 3029 Views

Latest on Baba Jukwa's military regalia trial

12 hrs ago | 3092 Views

'Army killings tainted Zimbabwe's image' EU says

13 hrs ago | 3533 Views

Saving forests through bio-digesters in rural households in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 851 Views

Manchester United to offer Solskjaer permanent deal - reports

14 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Five soccer stadiums you simply have to experience

14 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Switzerland extends $2 million to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

14 hrs ago | 435 Views

Luphahla replaced by Jairos Tapera as TelOne head coach

14 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Decriminalising AIDS spreaders Is brutal and an assault to humanity

16 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Preacher heaps praises on Mnangagwa, Mayor storms out

17 hrs ago | 3172 Views

Zanu-PF grabs cyclone aid

17 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Review policies on access to IDs, Parliament told

17 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Teacher fired for impregnating student appeals to Supreme Court

17 hrs ago | 2127 Views

EU provides helicopter for Cyclone Idai relief operation

17 hrs ago | 742 Views

Proposed teachers' council faces challenge

17 hrs ago | 535 Views

National events postponed after Cyclone Idai

17 hrs ago | 216 Views

Matemadanda comes under attack

17 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's foreign trips misplaced

17 hrs ago | 707 Views

Confusion over 'fresh floods'

17 hrs ago | 908 Views

Audit exposes HCC swindle

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor freed

17 hrs ago | 298 Views

Victoria Falls residents besiege Pick n Pay

17 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Chamisa arrives in Botswana for diplomatic engagement

17 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Econet responds to reports of pulling out of Chimanimani

18 hrs ago | 4669 Views

Mnangagwa's abuse of Ndebele leaders condemned

18 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Woman eaten by dogs

20 hrs ago | 19805 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube meets SA investors

20 hrs ago | 3385 Views

WATCH: Xenophobia begins in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 21779 Views

A male birth control pill has just passed human safety tests

20 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Zimbabwean haunts Duduzane Zuma

21 hrs ago | 3938 Views

'Mnangagwa got 33% of the Presidential vote'

21 hrs ago | 15457 Views

Top USA University honours Evan Mawarire

22 hrs ago | 3449 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days